In 1944, Tooele City prepares to build skating pond

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of August.

Aug. 1-3, 1994

The Tooele County School District ended its search for a new superintendent by selecting Paul F. Skyles to fill the position.

Skyles, a 35-year veteran of the school district and former assistant superintendent, was set to retire on June 30. However, when Dr. Michael Jacobsen left the position, Skyles decided it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I am too young to retire and I have too many fruitful years left,” he said.

Later in the week, more than 30 people attended a Grantsville City Council meeting to express their disapproval of a proposed racetrack less than three miles northwest of city limits.

But Mayor Howard Murray wanted to know how the other 5,000 townspeople felt about the issue.

The mayor said if there was an official public hearing on the matter, he would make a statement to support or oppose the facility.

July 29-Aug. 1, 1969

Mike Rockwell, former Tooele High School swimming great, reached the pinnacle of his swimming career when he was named to the collegiate All-American swim team.

Rockwell, a speedster in the freestyle events, earned All-American honors swimming on the University of Utah’s 400-yard freestyle relay team. The relay team finished high enough in the Nationals to earn the distinction as All-American.

As a high school swimmer, Rockwell set state high school records in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events.

Friday’s front page featured news of a torrential downpour that created a mudslide in Skull Valley on July 29. The storm occurred at Delle Canyon near the main ranch of Deseret Livestock Company.

Oldtimers in the area say it was the worst storm in the area in many years.

“I’ve been with the county for 25 years and we’ve had many floods, but never like this,” said Tooele County Road Superintendent John Erickson

Aug. 1-4, 1944

The first step of an elaborate recreation setup for Tooele City was expected to get underway in August in the form of a skating pond, it was announced by acting mayor D. Leslie Gillette.

Digging and filling of the pond would be constructed on the west side of the City Park and north of the present swimming pool. The project would take place as soon as possible so the dirt could settle and the pond puddle to the extent that it would hold water for the winter.

Later in the week, Lt. Billie Spivey, pilot on a B-24 Bomber and son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Quinn of Tooele, received the second Oak Leaf Cluster for meritorious achievement in aerial combat. Already the holder of the coveted Air Medal, Lt. Spivey had completed 30 missions over Germany and enemy-occupied Europe.

In civilian life he was a miner employed by Combine Metals of Bauer.

Aug. 1, 1919

The Midwest Dye and Chemical Company of Utah was set to erect a chemical plant on the Great Salt Lake waterfront near Lake Point. Construction would begin by Aug. 15 or sooner and a townsite was planned near the plant.

It was stated by officials of the company that no less than 200 men would be employed when the plant starts to produce.

The company offers 1,000 shares of stock for sale to those who desire to buy into the company. It will manufacture caustic sods, chlorine as a byproduct, hydrochloric acid, silicate of sods and bleaching powder.