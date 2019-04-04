In 1944, Tooele City to build 2M gallon water tank

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of April.

April 5-7, 1994

Envirocare of Utah landed a five-year $23 million contract with the U.S. Department of Energy to dispose some 20,000 tons of “low activity” radioactive waste.

The waste would arrive at Envirocare’s commercial repository in Tooele County’s west desert from a reported 35 DOE sites.

Envirocare President Khosrow Semnami said the contract with DOE is an industry milestone. Apparently, it was the first time the DOE had signed a contract with a commercial repository to dispose low activity waste in the federal government’s domain.

Later in the week, the Tooele County School Board adopted new elementary boundaries for Stansbury Park, East, West, Harris and Northlake schools at a meeting Tuesday.

The biggest change would be for students who live in Erda and attended Stansbury Park Elementary School. Those students would be bused to Northlake Elementary in Tooele during the next school year.

Administrators were figuring out staff adjustments to account for the approximate 178 Erda students who wouldn’t be attending Stansbury Park Elementary the following year.

April 1-4, 1969

The grandchildren of Mr. and Mrs. Elmo Smith made a gift of an old pioneer bell to the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

The bell had been a part of the LDS chapel that once stood on the corner of Main and Vine streets. It was salvaged by the children’s grandfather at the time the building was razed by England Construction.

Myrl Porter, representing the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, said the relic will become part of a monument to the early citizens of Tooele.

Friday’s front page featured a story on county property taxes that tallied $2,031,718.64.

Taxes from Tooele City totaled $936,136.73. Taxpayers from unincorporated areas of the county paid $874,972.99. The remaining amount was collected from the communities of Grantsville, Stockton, Ophir, Onaqui and Wendover, with Grantsville taxpayers paying $147,998.14.

The largest appropriation of the money was made to the Tooele County School District in the amount of $1,127,620.91, greater than 55 percent of the total collected.

April 4-7, 1944

Presidential approval and appropriation had been granted for the construction of a 2 million- gallon water storage tank for Tooele City waterworks, according to telegraphic information received on April 4 from Sen. Elbert D. Thomas to N. Howard Jensen.

In addition to the tank, an amended appropriation had been approved to construct new feedlines from springs to the storage tanks.

A federal grant would pay $45,180 with Tooele City paying $32,320.

Later in the week, Max L. Gowans received an honorable discharge from military service due to injury received while in combat in the battle of Savao in the Solomon Islands.

Gowans received the Presidential Citation and a letter of congratulation from United States Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox.

The letter told of outstanding gallantry and determination by officers and enlisted men in successfully executing forced landing assaults against a number of strongly defended Japanese positions in the Solomon Islands.

April 4, 1919

The front page featured news that blood infusions were saving lives on the battlefield.

“Many wounded soldiers, who in previous wars would have lived but a few hours, have been saved and restored to health by the use of ‘canned blood’ injected into their veins. Blood is now being stored on ice in sterile flasks. These transfusions restore life until soldiers are moved to a hospital.”

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.