In 1944, two men killed in slag explosion at smelter

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fifth week of November and first week of December.

Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 1994

The Tooele County Commission adopted a tentative budget for 1995 that included a property tax increase and would provide funding for a public health building.

The Tooele County fiscal year 1995 budget totaled about $17.5 million, nearly $6 million more than the previous year, according to County Auditor Glenn Caldwell.

The bottom line increase was due to federal money added to the budget for the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP).

Tooele County also planned to pursue a tax increase of $14 per home on a property assessed at $50,000.

Employees received 4% pay increases in both 1993 and 1994 without a tax increase.

Later in the week, Tooele County officials fielded questions from taxpayers since a proposal to increase taxes was discussed earlier in the week. County Commissioner Teryl Hunsaker said he’s had a lot of phone calls from concerned citizens about a proposed tax hike rate that would provide funding for a new public health building.

Nov. 25-28, 1969

Rep. Sherman P. Lloyd, R-Utah, said that a House Government Operations Committee report recommending immediate cessation of airplane spray testing of nerve gas would have little influence on Congressional decisions concerning the chemical and biological warfare program.

The Utahn said the report released in November could mislead people into thinking that airplane spray tests of large quantities of nerve gas were being conducted at Dugway Proving Ground.

“No airplane spray tests have been conducted since the March 1968 accident which killed the sheep near Dugway,” Lloyd said.

Friday’s front page included news of several flat tires reported on the highway near Wendover on Nov. 25.

During the morning, 12 boxes of nails dropped off a truck and were scattered over an 8-mile stretch of highway about 15 miles east of Wendover.

Highway patrol officers stopped many drivers and warned them of the situation, but most ignored the warning and drove on. The result was dozens of flat tires.

Nov. 27-30, 1944

Fire from what was believed to be of accidental origin destroyed half of a 180 x 500 foot warehouse at Tooele Ordnance Depot on Thursday.

The alarm sounded around 6:40 p.m. and the quick response of the TOD Fire Department, augmented by Tooele City and Tooele County equipment and personnel, saved half of the warehouse, which was protected by a fire wall.

A fire investigator said there would be an 80% recovery of small arms gun barrels that made up the main storage items in the building.

Later in the week, two men perished after an explosion at the International Smelter on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. Ruie A. Green and Charles Berry died from burns.

The explosions occurred at the second tapping of the evening. Two 20-ton pots were being filled simultaneously to about two-thirds capacity when the one closest to the plant exploded sending the melting slag skyrocketing into the air spraying down on the workmen.

Three others survived the incident, but were severely burned.

Nov. 28, 1919

The sale of Red Cross seals had begun in Tooele County under the direction of Supt. E.M. Reid as chairman.

The support of the public was invited in this movement. The funds raised from the sale of Red Cross Seal stamps would be used in the fight against tuberculosis.

It was the intention of the Utah Public Health Association to place a nurse in the county to visit homes to advise families concerning the health of the children of preschool age.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.