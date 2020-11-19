In 1945, Greyhound Bus crashed and burns 45 miles west of Grantsville near Clive

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of November.

Nov. 20-22, 1995

A front page story featured Grantsville’s Mary Johnson who had worked at Grantsville Drug for 43 years and continued to work there. The drug store — or Johnson Hall as it was originally called — had been one of the hubs of community life in Grantsville.

Since 1953, the quick smile and friendly words of clerk Mary Johnson had brightened the days of many shoppers.

Mary had worked full-time at Grantsville Drug until age 65, and at 76 still worked there on Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Sometimes I think about the retirement check I’d have now had I stayed at Tooele Army Depot. Still, I’m glad I chose to work at the drugstore,” Johnson said.

Later in the week, a study concluded that Tooele Valley could soon be losing more groundwater each year than the area was recharging.

Assistant State Water Engineer Jerry Olds began with assurances that there was “no serious long term decline in the water system.” However, he acknowledged that water use would continue to climb as the valley’s population increased.

More than 100 residents packed the Tooele County Courthouse basement auditorium to listen to the two-hour presentation on the future for Tooele Valley water.

Nov. 17-20, 1970

A Tooele youth was recovering at home following an accident at 4:15 Saturday afternoon which trapped him in sand and could have cost his life.

Craig Caldwell, 11, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Caldwell, was taken to Tooele Valley Hospital where he remained unconscious until approximately 7 a..m Sunday.

At the time of the accident young Caldwell was playing with a companion in a hopper at Ajax Inc. yards on Tooele’s south side when he lost his footing and fell through a truck loading hole. His fall dislodged sand in the hopper which cascaded down and buried him. His playmates ran and notified a man who called the police.

Friday’s front page featured news of the death of well known educator, coach, and former Grantsville Mayor J. Sterling Anderson at the age of 69 of natural causes.

Anderson had taught school and had coached in Grantsville from 1934 until the time of his retirement in 1965. His name became prominent in the high school athletic field when in two consecutive years, 1946-47, he coached an underdog Cowboy team to win the State Class B Basketball Championship.

He served as mayor of Grantsville City from 1954 to 1958.

Nov. 20-23, 1945

Nine major auto accidents involving 60 persons, and causing seven deaths and 36 injuries had been the toll in the past four days, according to the records of Frank G. Eastman, Highway Patrolman and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

The greatest highway catastrophe in Tooele County History took place Sunday at 4 a.m. 45 miles west of Grantsville near Clive when a Greyhound Bus carrying 37 passengers skidded following a tire blowout and turned over and burst into flames.

Thirty-two passengers escaped with their lives, but six seated in the rear of the bus directly over the engine when it took fire were trapped and cremated.

Eight other auto accidents occurred over the weekend with one other fatality.

Later in the week it was reported that 23 elk were killed in the Easton Preserve out of 25 permits issued, according to Roy Garrard, state game warden.

All Tooele County men were successful in the hunt with elk being killed by Charles Palmer, Floyd Brough, Alpheas W. Droubay, F. Eastman, L.F. Williams, Calvin R. Beck, John W. Clark and Paul S. Rutledge. Reed Allen killed his elk in Cache Valley.

Nov. 19, 1920

In.a front page story readers were encouraged to give their whole-hearted support to a bond issue for a new fire truck for Tooele City.

Mr. Taxpayer let us look at this matter in the light of cold facts and figures. The bonding will be for $15,000 payable in six years at $2,500 each year. The bonding will buy the fire truck and furnish a suitable building.

All cities of our state the size of Tooele are amply protected by good firefighting apparatus. Let us be up to the standard. Vote “yes” for the bonding.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.