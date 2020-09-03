In 1945, students must pay $7.08 in fees to register at Tooele High School

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of September.

Sept. 5-7, 1995

Other than an isolated drenching or two, Tooele residents enjoyed a mostly dry and sunny summer. And after a spring that seemed more like an extended winter, the past few months had been a welcome change.

While May had a record high rainfall, a record low temperature and a belated storm that dumped almost five inches of snow on the valley, the summer was marked mostly by sunshine.

“Water year wise, everything is well above normal because of the wet spring,” said William Alder of the National Weather Service.

Later in the week, a developer seeking a zone change to allow more homes on a parcel in Erda was met with strong opposition from residents and a county official at a meeting.

Leucadia Financial Corporation asked the Tooele County Planning and Zoning Commission to consider changing the zoning of a parcel located south of Bates Canyon Road along the east side of state Route 36.

The company’s request was a change from rural residential five acre zoning to a rural residential one acre zone.

Sept. 1-4, 1970

A Grantsville man and two people from Florida were killed Friday evening in a head-on collision about six miles east of Grantsville.

Victims were Leon LeRoy Imlay, 77, Grantsville; Ralph Smith, 35 and Anna Pitman, 38, both of Pinellas Park, Florida.

An eastbound Smith car towing a large trailer attempted to pass another auto. The Smith car then collided head-on into a westbound car carrying Mr. Imlay. All three victims were dead at the scene.

Friday’s front page featured four Tooele County girls who toured Europe for three months as “goodwill ambassadors” with BYU’s American Folk Dancers group.

Ilene Elfors with Carol and Jean Soelberg, all of Grantsville, toured as musicians. Connie Stewart of Tooele performed as a dancer.

Visiting 16 countries the group presented over 100 concerts at churches and festivals.

They were featured on the French National Television system and performed at famous places like the Eiffel Tower.

Sept. 4-7, 1945

Registration for Tooele High School students would begin Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.

A student’s registration would not be complete until the registration fee or other indebtedness was paid.

Fees to be included at the time of registration included: registration fee of $5 which included a $2 book deposit refunded in the spring if books were returned in good condition; $2 activity fee plus 8 cents amusement tax, thus making a total of $7.08.

Friday’s front page featured news that one of Tooele’s oldest and most famous landmarks, the 73-year-old Caldwell Hotel, would be demolished.

The Caldwell Hotel sat on the corner of Main and First South. There were few if any residents of Tooele who could remember when the building was not there.

On July 24, 1871 squatters rights were obtained on the piece of land the old hotel stood on by Erastus and Emily Foote, and in July, 1872 the property was deeded to them by the City of Tooele through the government of the United States.

Sept 3, 1920

The census bureau showed Tooele County’s population at 7,965, an increase of 41 over the 1910 census.

The small increase in population for the county was due to Mercur going down after the 1910 census.

Tooele City’s population came in at 3,602, or an increase of 849 over the 1910 census.

Just prior to the advent of the smelter the population of Tooele was given at 1,350. The increase since that period was 2,252.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.