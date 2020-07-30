In 1945, Tooele County provides poison bait to wipe out grasshoppers

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fifth week of July and first week of August.

Aug. 1-3, 1995

The last weekend of July was a busy one for local public safety officials who safely handled three potentially dangerous situations.

A12-year-old Salt Lake City resident fell off a 15-foot cliff near Deseret Peak July 29 breaking his ankle. A 14-man team from Tooele County Search and Rescue Department spent over six hours carrying him out.

Two other incidents included the detonation of a pipe bomb found in North Willow Canyon and an incident on Interstate 80 near Aragonite when a man jumped out of a moving vehicle.

Later in the week, Tooele County School District officials asked the state for more than $250,000 in aid to help ensure teachers at Wendover High School don’t leave for Nevada when many of the students would leave.

“Given the funding disparity between the two states and because of the differences in staff compensation, Tooele County School District needs State Board assistance … so that we can recruit and keep good people,” wrote Superintendent Paul Skyles in a letter to the Utah Office of Education.

July 28-31, 1970

A pay-as-you-go construction program in Tooele City was showing results in road repairs, a new waterline and cemetery improvements.

Recently completed was resurfacing on First West and First and Second South.

A six-inch waterline was being installed along Coleman Street to replace an old two-inch line.

The sidewalk on the east side of the cemetery was being widened to include the parking to take care of a weed problem that had existed for a long time.

Resurfacing of some streets had been completed in the cemetery area.

Friday’s front page included an update on construction of Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

Construction was underway on the Clive to Lowe and Knolls to Clive sections as well as the Timpie to Knolls section.

Surfacing of the almost complete I-80 section between Timpie and Lake Point was being held up because of lack of funds and would not be completed until 1971.

July 31-August 3, 1945

Fire, supposedly starting from a passing train, wiped out 100 acres of wheat north of the viaduct July 30 before it was brought under control.

The loss was estimated at 2000 bushels, owned by Marion Shields and Alpheus W. Droubay, both of Lincoln.

Later in the week County Agent A.E. Smith had 35 tons of poison bait stored at the County Garage and available to residents to fight the grasshopper menace threatening Tooele County.

Territories especially menanced were Erda, Grantsville, east and west of Tooele City, ranches south of Stockton, Tooele Ordnance and Soil Conservation Experimental Areas.

The poison was furnished free, and where applied according to instructions was a very effective method.

July 30, 1920

At an expense of $100 an acre, sufficient water could be brought into Tooele Valley to irrigate 20,000 acres of land, according to Joseph Murdock, member of the Utah Conservation Commission and head of a successful private canal company.

The plan included pumping water from Utah Lake into the Jordan River to the Magna area and then through a tunnel to Tooele Valley.

Murdock spoke to Tooele County commissioners and other leading citizens at a meeting the previous week in Erda to update them on the plan.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.