In 1945, Tooele County slot machine operators fined $1,600

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of July.

July 25-27, 1995

A Tooele woman received treatment for injuries after being struck by lightning July 21, but otherwise the Pioneer Day weekend was quiet for local public safety officials.

Tooele Valley Medical Center officials reported that Audry Renfro, 18, was brought in about 7 p.m. July 21 after being hit by lightning. She was reportedly riding an ATV near the old Tooele Airport when a storm front brought lightning through the valley.

TVMC officials said she was treated and released that night for minor burns.

Later in the week, a consultant told local officials that Tooele City’s culinary water system was in need of improvement and more water would be needed to meet growth and fire protection demands.

Engineer Val Kofoed of Sunrise Engineering, Inc. Fillmore told City officials they had “a water shortage problem that it was only going to get worse and needs to be addressed immediately. If I lived here and my home burned down I would come after you.”

July 21-24, 1970

Tooele would have its first Utah Employment Security Office beginning July 27.

Professional counselor Donald Halterman would assist Tooele County residents in filling out job applications and accept requests from Tooele employers for new employees. Office hours would be from 8:30 a.m. until noon in the County Commissioners’ Room in the Tooele County Courthouse.

Data from applications would be fed into a computer system that matched jobs and job seekers according to qualifications as positions became available.

Friday’s front page listed events for the July 24th celebration in Tooele.

Events got underway the evening of July 23 with the first performance of “All Faces West.”

There would be no parade on the 24th.

The downtown park at Main and Vine would feature food, rides, golf games, car smash, cake sale and other concessions starting at 11 a.m.

Highlight of the day would be the dedication of the old South Ward Bell in Downtown Park near where the old church stood at 2 p.m. under the direction of the Daughters of the Pioneers. Joel Dunn would give the dedicatory prayer.

July 24-27, 1945

Fire Chief D. Leslie Gillette, stated that fire calls were occurring in an unnecessary number and warned wherever fires were set carelessly such persons were liable to arrest.

This did not mean that the fire department should not be called whenever and wherever necessary, but those desiring to burn grass or large piles of rubbish should get in touch with the fire chief or chief of police for permission before going ahead.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story about 16 slot machine operators in Tooele County arrested the previous week by Sheriff Alma White. Each operator paid a fine of $100 for a total of $1600.

Tooele County Commissioners had ordered a cleanup of slot machines in the county, and it was said that licenses to operate business places would be denied to those who persist in this unlawful practice.

July 23, 1920

Clover pioneer Orson Johnson died at his home in Clover July 15, 1920.

Johnson arrived in Clover at the age of 6 in the first wagon ever drawn into Clover, April 6,1856. His father, Luke Johnson, was a member of the first organized Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the LDS Church.

The deceased was born at Council Bluffs, Iowa, February 14, 1850 making him a few months over 70 years of age at death.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.