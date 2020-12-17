In 1945, Tooele Police uncover five-person theft ring

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of December.

Dec. 19-21, 1995

A group of Grantsville residents called the Tooele County Clean Air Coalition had claimed for several years that cancer rates in their community had been on the rise.

Findings of a state study confirmed that the group’s speculation was correct.

Five types of cancer had increased in Grantsville from 1973 to 1993, according to the study. That information was released at a public meeting held at Grantsville City Hall.

The five types of cancer included colorectal, breast, lung, cervical and bronchus.

“It is the rate of increase of cervical cancer among Grantsville residents that is the most significant,” said Myron Bateman, director of the Tooele County Health Department.

Later in the week, Dean M. and Karla Hammond of Gransville were announced as winners of the fifth annual Season of Lights Contest sponsored by the Transcript-Bulletin.

The first-place prize was airfare plus a four-day, three-night stay in Mazatlan.

The pair said they had “never, ever” dreamed of going to Mazatlan.

Dec. 15-18, 1970

A sheepherder in a remote desert area of Tooele County was struck by a stray bullet by a hunter who thought he was shooting at a coyote, according to a report from the County Sheriff.

Esteban Martinez, 60, of Ogden, was shot late Saturday as he sat in his camp west of Puddle Valley.

The victim suffered only a flesh wound when the bullet from a 30 caliber carbine struck a glancing blow to his chest.

Friday’s front page featured news of the annual Christmas Candy Concert scheduled for the new Tooele High School Auditorium.

The sounds of Christmas would fill the new auditorium as the Tooele HIgh School Concert and Symphonic bands presented the annual concert.

“It is always a challenge to perform Christmas music year after year in a manner that doesn’t seem to be the same thing everytime,” said Roy Ferrin, band director. “Many of the young arrangers of today are doing an excellent job of making this traditional music interesting in many new ways.”

Dec. 18-21 , 1945

Manual Sandoval, age 33, an employee of the Elton Tunnel, and a resident of Tooele for more than a year, and a native of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was killed instantly Sunday night when struck by an auto two miles south of Tooele on the main highway.

Mr. Sandoval was repairing a tire on his auto parked in the west lane of traffic when a car traveling south crashed into the rear of the Sandoval vehicle.

Later in the week, Tooele City Police cracked open a local theft ring headed by a 19-year-old boy and four juvenile assistants. A regular hardware store of stolen articles was uncovered by police officers.

Items included a variety of wrenches, flashlights, hubcaps, hand pumps, QVhand drill and bits, pilers, hanksaws, electric cords, electric heaters, bicycle wheels, film projector, paint thinner, hydraulic jack, .22 caliber rifle, flag and flagpole, hot water car heater with motor and fan, 5 gallons duster floor oil and one radio.

Dec. 17, 1920

At a meeting of the general committee of the organizations of Tooele held in the Commercial Club Rooms Thursday, it was decided to have a large Community Christmas tree and program on Christmas Eve, at Liberty Park (South Ward Church Grounds) at 7 p.m.

Several committees were appointed to work out the details of the program and the tree.

All children under the age of 15 would receive Christmas packages. The band and community singing singers would be part of the program.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.