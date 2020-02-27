In 1945, Tooele woman released as POW in Manila

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of February and first week of March.

Feb. 28-March 2, 1995

Allied announced it would close its Tooele store by April because the facility was too small and the store chain’s owner wanted to concentrate more on the Salt Lake Valley market.

A press release by Allied Advantage, Inc. said the closure was “part of an overall strategic plan to better position the retail chain in anticipation of the rapidly changing Salt Lake City demographics and retail environment.”

A company official said the closure was not due to stiff competition or failing profits. Quite the contrary, the store at 148 N. Main was profitable.

Later in the week, plans to begin incinerating a large stockpile of chemical weapons at a new Army facility in Rush Valley would be delayed if local emergency responders didn’t get the equipment they needed, a county official said.

The Army’s target date of Sept. 1 to begin operations at the Tooele Chemical Agent Disposal Facility would be pushed back if a debate over protective gear for first responders was not solved, according to Tooele County commissioner Gary Griffith.

Feb. 24-27, 1970

Will Tooele City have a full-time mayor? This question would be resolved at a public hearing at 7 p.m., March 9 at Tooele City Hall.

Mayor Robert Swan had questioned the need for an administrative assistant saying that the City Charter called for the mayor to do most of the work anyway.

The mayor indicated that with a manager to run his business, he could spend full-time at the city’s office eliminating the need for an administrative assistant.

City Council Chairman Frances Mayo said it was up to the mayor if he wanted to serve in both capacities, but a public hearing would have to be called to approve a new salary schedule.

Friday’s front page featured news that Tooele businessman Jack Cox would replace Harvey Wright on the Tooele City Council.

City Council Chairman Frances Mayo said the appointment was made at a special meeting following receipt of a letter of resignation from Wright. Acceptance of an appointment in Houston, Texas, would make it impossible to fulfill the responsibilities of the office, Wright wrote.

Feb. 27-March 2, 1945

Word by telegram the previous Friday received by Tooele City Councilman Harry Park and Mrs. Park that their daughter, Mrs. Melba Madill, had been released as a prisoner of war in Manila, was further verified by a letter in Mrs. Madill’s own handwriting received on Feb. 27.

She speaks of Keith, her husband, who was also taken prisoner by the Japanese. Mrs. Madill’s letter was printed in the Transcript. She wrote that her husband was taken to Japan on Dec. 12, 1944.

Later in the week it was announced that out of 1,800 passenger auto plates allotted to Tooele County, 1,750 had been sold at the County Treasurer’s office as of the close of business on Feb. 28.

When the remaining 50 plates were sold there was little likelihood of more plates being sent to the county, and motorists would then be required to go to Salt Lake City for their plates.

March 5, 1920

The Tooele City Council held its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall.

Percy Marshall was given the contract to sprinkle the city streets during the coming season.

The overflow of water from the city water main was rented by the James brothers.

Edwin M. Orme was given the lease on the city land north of the city park for the coming season.

The City Council ordered that March 26 and 27 be observed as cleanup day in the city. Extra wagons would be employed to haul the trash away.

