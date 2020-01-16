In 1945, two cousins from St. John reported MIA in Germany

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of January.

Jan. 17-19, 1995

Dean Johnson, vice-president and manager of Tooele Key Bank, became the 48th president of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at the chamber’s annual installation of officers on Jan. 14, 1995.

“Let’s get to work and become famous for our customer service and how we treat people that visit Tooele County,” Johnson said.

Johnson accepted the symbolic leadership gavel from outgoing president Vicki Griffith. He was the first Grantsville resident to become the president since 1987.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story on a housing boom in unincorporated Tooele County.

Approximately $35 million worth of new homes were under construction or were in the preliminary planning phase in unincorporated areas.

Neal Cline, Tooele County planning and zoning officer, said seven new large scale subdivisions were under construction in Stansbury Park, Erda, Rush Valley and southwest of Grantsville.

“We are experiencing a period of rapid growth in our unincorporated areas,” Cline said.

Jan. 13-16, 1970

Tooele City Mayor Robert Swan urged the development of a master plan for the city to be used to set achievement priorities.

In his address at a City Council meeting, the mayor reviewed several areas of city responsibility and made specific recommendations.

Skyline Avenue should be completed and made an attractive asset for the area and Coleman Avenue must be properly repaired, he said.

The mayor said the City should also establish an equipment repair schedule and work toward adequate shop facilities.

He said wages for police officers should be made competitive to make police service attractive to qualified men.

Friday’s front page featured a recap of the annual Tooele County Chamber of Commerce banquet.

New officers were introduced, a progress report on the past year’s activities was given and Terracor’s president spoke about the goals of the Stansbury Park project.

Everett DeLaMare, Tooele businessman, was the group’s new president. He replaced Lawrence Hood.

Jan. 16-19, 1945

Pvt. Clinton R. Sagers, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Sagers; and Pvt. Robert Sagers, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Milton Sagers all of St. John, were reported missing in action in Germany, according to official War Department information received by their parents.

Clinton and Robert were cousins and both entered the service as infantrymen together, March 44, 1944. They were trained together and were together on the battlefront at the time they were reported missing on Dec. 21.

Later in the week, Pvt. William Rex Bridges, a native of Sevier, Utah, and a resident of Ophir before entering the service, was reported missing in action.

His parents, Delbert and Effie Bridges, resided in Ophir for a while, but were residents of Deseret Chemical Warfare Depot. Bridges’ wife, Ochella, also resided at the depot.

Bridges had been missing in action in Germany since Dec. 16.

Jan. 16, 1920

A committee from Tooele County attended an irrigation meeting in Salt Lake City on Jan. 8.

Representatives from other counties in the state discussed plans for water storage on the Provo and Weber Rivers.

According to the committee, prospects were promising for new water projects to be started in Tooele County. There was sufficient water to be brought into Rush and Tooele valleys by means of a canal to water 10,000 acres. Sooner or later, the tillable land in Tooele and Rush valleys would be brought under irrigation.

