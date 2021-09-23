In 1946, ponds in Tooele, Erda stocked with fish

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of September.

Sept. 24-26, 1996

Fifteen-hundred tons of radioactive contaminated soil was headed to Tooele County thanks to the efforts of Idaho Governor Phil Batt.

But Tooele County and state officials said the radioactive soil is safe if handled properly.

The contaminated dirt was from the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory and was being shipped to Envirocare’s permanent storage facility at Clive, Tooele County.

There was a possibility that Envirocare could end up disposing of all of Idaho’s nuclear waste, according to an agreement with the federal government.

Later in the week, plans to build a new school in Wendover and expand three others in Tooele Valley were “just the tip of the iceberg” when it came to the needs of local students, according to Superintendent Paul Skyles.

If voters approved a $10 million bond at the Nov. 5 election, the Anna Smith Elementary School would be built in Wendover. Additionally, expansions of Stansbury Park Elementary, East Elementary and Harris Elementary would begin in the near future, school officials said.

Sept. 21-24, 1971

A “Lutheran Witness Crusade” was being planned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Seventh Street and Birch Avenue, for Sept. 26-30. Purpose of this evangelistic effort was to give the residents of Tooele an opportunity to become better acquainted with the Lutheran Church.

Since “A Lutheran Witness Crusade” was a combined effort of several Lutheran Churches in the Salt Lake City area, it would begin with a Rally Service held in the Little Theater of the Salt Palace on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Later in the week, Rev. Robert D. Hentz, Denver, would be the guest minister of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7th Street and Birch Avenue, from Sunday to Thursday. He would conduct a series of meetings and services in connection with “A Lutheran Witness Crusade.”

On Sunday, Pastor Hentz would speak on “The Courage of the True Witness.”

Pastor Hentz had long been active in Evangelistic work. For the past eight years he was in charge of the Mount Zion Church of Denver. The church had grown under his leadership.

Sept. 24-27, 1946

The J.S. Lee and Sons company of Salt Lake City was awarded the contract by the Tooele City Council for the drilling of the new deep water well to supplement the City’s culinary water supply.

The contractor agreed that the drilling would commence on or before Oct. 1 and the city anticipated completion within 30 days.

The casing would be 13-inch diameter, and the contract cost would be $10 per-foot for drilling and setting the pipe. Perforating the pipe for the well would cost an additional $350.

Later in the week, Federal Fish and Wildlife Service of Springville under the auspices of the Grantsville Soil Conservation District planted fingerling fish on two Tooele Valley farms.

Two ponds on the C.R. Palmer Ranch at Erda were stocked. One pond was stocked with trout and the other with bass and bluegill. The Dunn pond at the corner of Vine and Coleman in this city was stocked with bass and bluegill.

Sept. 23, 1921

More interest is shown, by far, in the school and state fair idea this year in this county than was shown last. Not only is this true among club boys, but the parents and public in general.

This interest is probably due to the success our boys met with at last year’s state fair. Our readers will remember that Tooele County boys took as many first prizes in crop exhibition as all the rest of the state combined.

Due to the fact that this year the Grantsville boys will also make an exhibit at the state fair an excellent showing is expected again in Tooele County.

Sports Editor Mark Watson compiled this report