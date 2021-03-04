In 1946, protest prompts Tooele City Council to deny license for beer joint

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of March.

March 5-7, 1996

Critics of Tooele County’s chemical weapons incineration plant turned up the heat by going to the nation’s capital in an effort to drum up opposition to the project in Congress.

Among them was a Lehi “whistleblower” fired from the Rush Valley plant in 1994 and environmentalists from around the country, who warned that the facility does not have adequate safeguards to protect nearby populations.

At a Capitol Hill press conference, the critics warned that an explosion at the plant could send out of the smokestack a potent nerve gas called VX that could travel as far as 40 miles and land on Tooele or Provo, depending on the direction of the wind.

Later in the week, Senator George Mantes (D-Tooele) said he was concerned for the people of Wendover, Utah in regards to education and the accessibility to health care. He arranged for a public meeting in the community.

“I’m happy about the meeting and think the fact that it has been arranged shows that someone might be concerned about us,” Wendover Mayor Brenda Morgan said.

Mantes said he did not want the meeting to turn into a gripe session. “We will be in Wendover to get a feel of what people there want,” Mantes said.

March 2-5, 1971

With a moisture total of more than 3 ½ inches higher than the longtime average, Tooele was in the midst of what possibly could be its wettest year since 1910.

For years folks talked about the winter of ‘49 or ‘33. Well, now they can begin to talk about the winter of ‘71.

For the weather year moisture total stood at 10.69 inches as compared with 7.08 inches which was the average for the year through April.

“As far as I can tell this is our wettest year on record,” said weather observer Burdett Bevan.

Later in the week, former Tooele County Sheriff Faye Gillette was named an “Honorary Brave” in the Goshute Indian tribe at a ceremony at Ibapah on the afternoon of Feb. 27.

Following the honor Mr. Gillette received from the Goshute tribe he was awarded a special plaque by Mayor John Susich of Wendover, commending him for his service to the community.

March 5-8, 1946

Expansion of beer joints into the residential section of Tooele had aroused the citizens to a fighting pitch.

Residents in the vicinity of First East and Vine Street met with the Tooele City Council and protested the granting of a license to operate a beer establishment at 95 East Vine Street.

The City Council, after hearing the protests of the residents, denied the granting of the license.

Later in the week, George H. Nix, 93, and Tooele pioneer of 1855, died at the family home in Coalville, where funeral services would be held.

Mr. Nix for a number of years was employed by Utah Copper Company as a checker on the Tooele Bingham Tunnel in Middle Canyon, and was a frequent visitor to Tooele until he retired in 1940 when he moved to Coalville.

March 4, 1921

Tooele planned to celebrate the Pilgrims landing at Plymouth, Mass. 300 years earlier with its own Pilgrims Pageant during the month of May.

The pageant would provide a living picture of those momentous days, when for the sake of ideals and religious views, a band of men and women united in spirit and purpose voted to leave their native land, separate from their mother religion, leave their established homes, forsake friends and seek out a place where toleration and freedom would be assured them.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.