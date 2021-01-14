In 1946, Tooele County cracks down on slot machine operators

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of January.

Jan. 16-18, 1996

Jerry Houghton, who owned the Tooele Title Company, was installed as the new Tooele County Chamber of Commerce President saying that although he is “not any kind of visionary,” he does have ideas for the Chamber.

He told members of the Chamber that he understands the struggles of starting a new business and feels like he can help attract new businesses to Tooele County.

“I think that we as a community, and Chamber members, need to get involved in the schools,” Houghton said. He also had high praise for the presidents who had served before him, calling them “visionaries.”

Later in the week, Tooele City Council held a public hearing on a proposed wastewater project that would recycle Tooele City’s effluent into irrigation water for a new 18-hole golf course.

According to a facilities study, “The golf course option was the most cost effective when both economic and noneconomic factors were considered.

Tooele Associates, the developers who planned to construct a new subdivision north of Tooele, had entered into an agreement with Tooele City to fund the advance treatment costs.

Jan. 12-15, 1971

An airman from California became the first traffic fatality in Tooele County during 1971.

Sgt. Randolph Zabel, 22, Yuba City, California, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Tooele Valley Hospital Friday following a head-on crash near Lake Point junction which occurred at about 1:40 p.m.

The collision occurred when the eastbound car in which the victim was riding struck a patch of ice and fishtailed out of control into the path of another auto.

Later in the week, five new officers took the helm of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President David Schmid, manager of Tooele Commercial Security Bank, received the gavel of authority from outgoing President Everett DeLaMare.

Gene Barbiero, manager of Sunset Sports, was introduced as First Vice President, and Marion Winegar as Second Vice President.

Two new three-year directors were also installed. They were Clyde Allen, manager of Consolidated Finance Corp., and Ronald Christensen, of Christensen Griffith Construction Company.

Jan. 15-18, 1946

Sheriff Alma White had served notice on the 16 slot machine operators in Tooele County that this illegal game must come to an end.

The operators were summoned into a conference with Sheriff White the previous week and told that laxity in enforcement had come to an end, and he depends on each operator to clean up and stay clean.

In the future, unexpected but regular calls would be carried out and arrests made and slot machines confiscated and destroyed whenever found in operation, the sheriff said.

Later in the week, Bishop LeGrande Richards, Presiding Bishop of the LDS Church, represented the General Authorities at Grantsville State Quarterly Conference on Saturday and Sunday.

The conference had the unusual privilege of having President J. Reuben Clark Jr., of the First Presidency at the second session.

A feature of the conference was the music by the Stake Youth Choir, composed of 130 voices under the direction of Mrs. Hilda Clark.

Jan. 14, 1921

The regular annual meeting of the stockholders of the Tooele County State Bank was held at City Hall on Tuesday. Out of the 600 shares in the bank, 483 were represented at the meeting.

The report of the officers showed the bank to be in very good condition, and an additional $5,000 was set aside to the surplus account, which brought the total surplus to $45,000 in addition to the $30,000 in capital.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.