In 1947, GHS wins second-straight Class B state championship

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of March.

March 18-20, 1997

Arson was suspected in three separate car fires early Monday morning, March 17.

Around 4:20 a.m. members of Tooele City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a truck on fire at 344 W. Landmark Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters noticed an additional car on fire at 465 W. 400 North.

“As we were setting up, we discovered a third vehicle fire near 400 North and Tahoe,” said Tooele City Fire Chief Tom Adams.

Later in the week, representatives of local township boards met with Tooele County Commissioners and lawmakers to clarify issues and seek support for existing townships.

Pine Canyon and Erda township boards had joined the statewide Township Summit Coalition to encourage the governor to veto a legislative bill which would dissolve the creation of townships.

County commissioners Teryl Hunsaker and Lois McArthur and Rep. Jim Gowans, D-Tooele, expressed their support for the movement to defeat the bill.

March 14-17, 1972

Federal agencies spent a total of $78.1 million in Tooele County during fiscal 1971, according to Sherman P. Lloyd, R-Utah. This was up from $75.9 million in fiscal 1970.

The figures were part of an annual report to the President made by the Office of Economic Opportunity.

The Department of Defense led all other agencies in Tooele County with outlays totaling $64.5 million.Of that total, over $53 million was spent on pay to civilian employees, Lloyd said.

Later in the week, Tooele City completed work on the Skyline Avenue project. The new road connected Skyline Avenue and Main Street at 490 South.

The total project included the construction of 0.32 miles of improved road plus curbs, gutters, and a sidewalk on the north side of the roadway.

Actual planning and construction of the Skyline Avenue extension was accomplished under the terms of the State Collector Road Program.

March 18-21, 1947

Coupled with an equally powerful defensive and offensive attack Grantsville High School snowed under American Fork last Saturday to win the State Basketball B Class Championship 37-29.

The title went to Grantsville for the second-straight year, each time coming by a defeat of American Fork.

In the all-state lineups, Grantsville placed two on the first team, one on the second and two on honorable mention.

Later in the week, Nick Thomas had purchased the Tooele Bowling Center and would take over active management during the week.

Mr. Thomas was an expert bowler in his own rights and planned to give instructions to anyone desiring this training.

The center would continue under the plan to furnish only high-class entertainment under a wholesome environment.

Mr. Thomas had been taking special training during the past week in Salt Lake City in the proper operation of bowling alleys.

He planned to put stress on the use of the alleys during the afternoons by groups and individuals who could not play in the evenings.

March 17, 1922

First ore shipments to the local smelter were received Sunday from the Tintic Standard mine at Eureka. Another big shipment was received Thursday from the Tintic mine, and these shipments were expected to increase as the weather improves.

A few of the men who were with the smelter before it closed are being taken back, but our city has a large number of unemployed men as yet who cannot hope for immediate work.

Confidence among the businessmen was being restored and our good city was taking on new life. Tooele bids for a greater future than the past has experienced.

Sports Editor Mark Watson compiled this report.