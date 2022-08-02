In 1947, new water well expected to end Tooele City water shortage

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of August.

August 5-7, 1997

An administrative law judge had ordered a fired safety manager at the Rush Valley chemical weapons incinerator be reinstated to his job because he was terminated unjustly.

Lehi “whistleblower” Steven Jones claimed he was fired from his position as the lead safety officer in September 1994 because he cited 1,000 safety violations at the plant.

EG&G Defense Materials, Inc. said Jones was fired because his management style was overzealous.

“I look forward to going back to my job,” Jones said. “I need to get back there because they have made me unemployable.

Later in the week, the Tooele County School Board of Education said they need more money — a lot more.

In 1996, voters approved a $10 million bond to build Anna Smith Elementary School in Wendover, 10 new classrooms at East and Stansbury elementary schools, and a multipurpose room at Harris Elementary.

Now, the school district says it will not survive if voters do not approve another bond and a voted leeway tax. The district’s problem is growth and not having enough money to meet already existing needs, said Financial Manager Richard Tolley.

August 1-4, 1972

Less than an inch of rainfall over the past 45 days had brought the fire danger in Tooele County to the critical point and had led to the closure of all canyons to open fires.

Sheriff Cliford Carson, who also served as the County Fire Warden, had warned that there must be no bonfires or open pit burning in any of the canyons “because of the extreme fire hazard.

“Public cooperation with this closing order may keep us from losing a mountain,” the warden stated.

Later in the week, Tooele City Fire Chief Howard Dunlavy had asked for help from the community in an attempt to check the rash of fires that for the past few weeks had kept Tooele’s Volunteer Fire Department on the run both day and night.

During July the department answered 53 calls, Dunlavy said. “And many of these fires are being deliberately set.

He asked that residents be alert to motorcyclists and motorists in those areas where fires occur and to report any suspicious activities.

August 5-8, 1947

The Tooele High School building program took definite form this week when the contract was let for leveling the new football field south of the present field.

Work on this leveling had been going along during the week as the first step in preparing the ground for the moving of the old field, which would likely take place within a period of one year.

Superintendent Sterling R. Harris was instructed to inform the architect to call for bids as soon as possible on the new Tooele High School gymnasium and central heating plant. These new structures would be erected on the site of the present football field.

Later in the week, Tooele City’s new deep well came in with a bang literally flowing white gold, which means more to the future development of Tooele than any event which had taken place in many years.

At the first test, Mr. Dale James, city manager, throttled the pump until a steady flow of 250 gallons per minute was obtained, but it was figured that as the pumping progresses, the flow will increase until eventually between 7,000 and 1,000 gallons per minute will be obtained.

It would take two weeks before this new supply would be put into the city water mains to put an end to the water shortage.

August 4, 2022

A democratic primary will be held in Tooele City at the City Hall Saturday, August 5 at 8 p.m. to select delegates to attend the State and Congressional convention to be held in Salt Lake City August 11th, 1922 and to transact such other business as may come before the meeting.

The number of delegates which each district in Tooele City is entitled to is as follows: District 1, two delegates, District No. 3 three delegates, District No. 3 one delegate.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report