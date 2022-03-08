In 1947, Tooele City plans for rose garden behind city hall

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of March.

March 11-13, 1997

Magnesium Corporation of America in western Tooele County was by far the largest polluter of toxic chemicals in 1995, according to a state report.

Of the 77 million pounds of released toxic chemicals in Utah, over 64 million was released from MagCorp. That was approximately 84 percent of the state’s reported toxic releases, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.

According to the report, studies showed that Grantsville residents were receiving little chlorine exposure.

“There is a chlorine monitor in Grantsville which has shown really low amounts of chlorine,” said Carol Sisco, DEQ spokesperson.

Later in the week, activists in the Erda and Pine Canyon townships were joining 15 other townships in the state to overturn the HB 363 which turned townships into planning districts.

“They (the legislative supporters) put the bill through like a runaway train. They wouldn’t discuss it or anything else. Because of their position of power, no one wanted to oppose them,” said Richard Warner, a member of the Pine Canyon Planning Board.

March 7-10, 1972

On March 4, Sen. Frank E Moss toured Tooele Valley including Stansbury Park, Magnesium Project and Dugway Proving Ground.

Early in the day the Utah senator briefly toured the Salt Lake City offices of Terracor and accompanied company officers to Stansbury Park where he was brought up to date on the accomplishments and aspirations of the county’s newest community.

Following a tour of construction projects at Stansbury Village and the future site of Stansbury Hills, a military helicopter flew officials on an aerial tour of Magnesium Project and then on to Dugway to inspect that installation.

Later in the week, Tooele County authorities approved a proposal for a Tourist Information Center to be built at Grassy Mountain on Interstate 80 about 35 miles west of Grantsville.

The Center, the first to be built in Utah, will provide maps, brochures and other travel information to visitors entering Utah from the west.

Planners believe the $250,000 facility would be completed and in operation by the end of June. Similar centers were planned for Bear River, St. George and near Thompson in Grand County.

March 11-14, 1947

More than 200 rose bushes had been pledged during the past week toward the Tooele Municipal Rose Garden, which would be planted behind Tooele City Hall.

Contributions were still urgently solicited for additional rose bushes, and those planning to make this contribution were urged to do so immediately due to the scarcity of roses this year.

Mayor A.D. Tanner also declared the week of March 10 as American Legion Week in Tooele City.

Later in the week, Tooele Flying Service, under the direction of E. LaVar Tate, Dr. J.H. Millburn, and W. Inglesby was inaugurated without a single airplane, and with no airfield or hangars, now boasted eight planes, a hangar, improved landing field, and three instructors.

In celebration of this outstanding advancement and achievement in local aviation, the Flying Service management entertained at a banquet at Chris Cafe with 37 pilots and student pilots as guests.

March 10, 1922

The county commissioners passed a resolution at their regular meeting asking the governor of our state to designate the Lincoln Highway as the primary federal highway through this county.

Chairmen Orme and Gillette voted for the resolution and Matthews voted against.

It is believed that this would go a long way toward settling the dispute over the road to be designated across our county.

Other business taken up by the commissioners included the appointment of Peter Hansen as health officer at Vernon and the approving of the appointment of Herb Anderson as deputy assessor of Gold Hill and Deep Creek.

Sports Editor Mark Watson compiled this report.