In 1947, UEA seeks minimum salary of $2,280 for new teachers

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of February.

Feb. 18-20, 1997

Police arrested a Tooele man in connection with a string of car break-ins dating back to November 1996.

The 20-year-old man was booked into the Tooele County Detention Facility and charged with 40 counts of burglary of a vehicle, two counts of firearm theft and one count of burglary of a residence.

In addition, police suspecte the man of 20 to 25 additional auto burglaries.

The thefts began on Nov. 8 and continued until Feb. 3, according to Tooele City Police Detective Lance Sutherland.

Later in the week, Tooele City Council members sent a message to would-be developers who were requesting zone changes for their projects: No more rezones until the master plan is complete!

After nearly two hours of public comment, the Council failed to pass rezoning ordinances requested by three separate developers.

“We have a freight train of new construction coming down the mountain at 200 mph and I’m not comfortable with the tools we have to deal with it,” said Councilman Charlie Roberts.

Feb.15-18, 1972

Tooele City can be a much more attractive place to live, according to Mayor Robert Swan. But there are things that need to be done, yards that need cleaning, trees that need trimming, even junk cars that need to be towed away.

Keeping a community clean is a constant battle and to coordinate the battle plan a city beautification committee will be organized soon, the mayor said.

“If anyone believes he can do the job or has suggestions as to how it can be done we encourage him to contact us,” Swan said.

Later in the week, a new Tooele City shop facility located on South Coleman Street was near completion.

Construction started in January 1971, and the new building would be completed during 1972. Tooele City Council members indicated it would be a much needed improvement that would benefit the residents of Tooele for many years to come.

Most residents of Tooele remember the old shop area located on East Vine Street. The two buildings used on East Vine Street had been ravaged by the effects of time.

Feb. 18-21, 1947

The teachers of Tooele County School District, meeting in faculty groups at the various schools of the County during the past week, voted unanimously to adopt a program for the betterment of teachers’ salaries in conformity with the programs of other districts of the State of Utah.

Teachers supported the UEA legislative program to place teachers of the State on a salary schedule with a minimum of $2,280 for beginning teachers and increasing to $3,880 at the end of 16 years with a bachelor degree.

Later in the week, Tooele City announced the building fee law would be enforced.

The ordinance outlined that no work except minor repairs be done upon any structure, building or shed without a permit from the inspector of buildings.

It was apparent that some individuals were unaware that a building ordinance existed in Tooele City while some who knew of the ordinance were ignoring it.

Feb. 17, 1922

An interesting drama of love and hate in Civil War days is “Held by the Enemy,” the Paramount picturization of William Gillette’s famous play, which will be shown Saturday, Feb. 18 at Tooele’s Strand Theatre.

There is just enough of the Civil War flavor about “Held by the Enemy” to make it reliable.

A Southern officer, Col. Prescott is in love with a woman who is supposedly widowed, the woman’s husband Captain Hayne shows up and conflict ensues.

Sports Editor Mark Watson compiled this report.