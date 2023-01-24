In 1948, lack of natural gas shuts down Tooele Smelter for two days

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of January.

Jan. 27-29, 1998

Three structure fires in Tooele caused varying degrees of damage over a period of two days.

The most serious of those, however, threatened to land the owner of a wood shed at 219 North 4th Street in jail. After the shed burned to the ground, investigators found evidence of the existence of a methamphetamine lab.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said Tooele City Police Det. Steve Swartzfager.

Meanwhile, another fire occurred at a construction trailer where a new Mantes car dealership was being built with estimated damage between $8,000 to $10,000.

Later in the week, a federal judge ordered EG&G Defense Materials, Inc. to give a Tooele whistleblower her job back at the Tooele Chemical Agent Disposal Facility.

But the company contended that U.S. Department of Labor Judge Samuel Smith erred in procedure when making the ruling in the case.

In a 20-page ruling, EG&G was also ordered to “cease and desist from retaliating” against Trina Allen and awarded her back pay from July 1, 1997.

Jan. 23-26, 1973

Late Sunday afternoon vandals destroyed a $30,000 rock crusher owned by Tooele County. The machine was parked at a small county-owned gravel pit about six miles west of Stockton in Rush Valley.

Nearby residents reported smoke coming from the area at about 4:50 p.m.

Deputy Sheriff Loren Dow said those responsible for the damage first shot holes in a small diesel fuel trailer parked next to the crusher. Fuel leaking from the trailer and under the larger machine was then ignited.

Later in the week, recommendations had been made to the Tooele County Board of Education that could lead to a school bond election in the spring.

The recommendations were the result of a countywide survey of school facilities and resources which began in September by a citizens committee.

If a bond were approved by electors it would be used to upgrade the facilities at several schools and perhaps acquire sites for future schools, which population projections predicted would be needed.

Jan. 27-30, 1948

Tooele Smelter closed down Monday at 4 p.m. due to lack of natural gas supply, throwing all men out of work except about 75 maintenance and repairmen.

Excessive cold coupled with high winds in Salt Lake Valley and northern Utah were the contributing factors in the gas shortage, which necessitated the shutting down of commercial users. The Smelter resumed operation two days later when gas supply resumed.

following the brief shutdown.

Later in the week it was announced that the first semester of school had ended and report cards had been sent to all of the parents of all of the children.

Wherever the students were not passing in any subject, parents were asked to contact the teachers of those grades or subjects and determine what steps could be taken to improve the work of the child.

Parents were encouraged to take seriously any failures or shortages of work reported on their children.

Jan. 26, 1923

The Tooele Central School had entered a campaign to get parents to visit classes. For a long time there has been a recognized need for more cooperation between the home and school. There is perhaps no better way to ensure a high degree of cooperation than to create a spirit of good feeling between the parents and the teacher. The good feeling can best be secured by a better understanding of each other and each others’ problems.

