The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of December.

December 8-10, 1998

The droning sound of snow-blowers, the scrape of snow shovels, the cracking of ice on sidewalks and the heavy noise of six-wheeled snow plows served a jolt of reality Friday morning Dec. 4 to Tooele County residents who perhaps had been thinking that just the day before they were enjoying the warm days of March rather than the first week of December.

Two weeks of balmy, sunny, shirt-sleeved weather that peaked at a record 66 on Dec. 3, gave way to nearly two feet of snow and below-zero morning minimums in some areas of the county on Dec. 4-5.

Later in the week, a report showed Utah was fifth in the nation in toxic air pollution releases. The toxic chemicals included in the report included mercury, lead, and pesticides. The report looked at specific types of toxic releases.

While the Magnesium Corporation of America led the nation in total air pollution with a release of over 65 million pounds in 1996, Kennecott led the way in Utah for releases of bioaccumulative toxic chemicals.

December 4-7, 1973

A meeting was scheduled to discuss the purposes and needs of the newly formed Human Relations Committee in Tooele County, according to chairman Leland Beckstrom. The meeting would be held Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the courtroom of the County Courthouse.

Jose Trujillo, human relations director; Police Chief Guy Armstrong, Mayor-elect Douglas V. Sagers; Commissioner George Buzianis and School Superintendent Clarke Johnsen had been invited to attend this meeting to openly discuss the purposes and needs of the Human Relations Committee in Tooele County.

Later in the week, several small burglaries had been reported to the Tooele City Police Department since December 1st. Most of the incidents involved thefts from cars.

A sleeping bag, a radio, and a box of tools were stolen from one car on December 1.

Four incidents occurred on December 3 with items stolen from two separate vehicles. Ten cases of beer were stolen from the Safeway store and various items of furniture were taken from mobile display homes owned by Doran Hunt Co, 562 N. Main. A window was broken at the Utah State Liquor Store, 15 East Vine, and two bottles of wine were taken.

December 7-10, 1948

A public meeting was being called by the Tooele City Council on the swimming pool bond issued for Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. in the city hall.

This meeting was called with the purpose of clearing up any issues that remained in doubt in the minds of the public.

The City Council felt that the issues of this bond had been thoroughly explained in previous publications and meetings, however, it was the opinion of the Council that every opportunity was accorded to those who may not have fully understood the problem as it had been presented.

Later in the week, plans were nearing completion for a huge Christmas party for children estimated to number 1,700 of Tooele Ordnance Depot employees starting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 in the Tod Park Auditorium.

Park teenagers dressed as gremlins would help Santa who would personally be present to distribute a personal gift to each and every child present. Santa was supervising his helpers in selecting an appropriate gift for each child and would see to it that the right child receives the right gift.

December 7, 1923

Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Huntington of Tooele were injured when the car they were driving turned turtle rolling down an embankment, last Monday near Nephi. The couple had been visiting with their daughter, Mrs. G.R. Pudd of Nephi, and were returning to their home. It was found Mr. Hunting had suffered innumerable bruises and cuts as well as a fractured leg and a fractured hip. Mrs. Huntington suffered serious bruises. The cause of the accident was unknown.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report