In 1967, counterfeit cash discovered in Tooele stores

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the last week of November and the first week of December.

Dec. 1-3, 1992

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Department reported 15 vehicle crashes during Thanksgiving weekend.

An 8-month-old infant died when the 1988 AMC Renault she was riding in ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford Centurion at Erda Way and Sheep Lane. Three adults and three children, including the infant, were not wearing seat belts in the Renault.

Other accidents included a T-bone collision at the south gate at Tooele Army Depot, a head-on near Stansbury Park and several other minor accidents.

Also that week, the front page featured a story about the administrator for Tooele Valley Medical Center resigning.

For the second time in less than a year, TVMC would have to search for a new administrator.

Jan Furner, who was the fourth administrator since 1983, tendered his resignation to the hospital board and the Tooele County Commission on Nov. 24. He said his reason to leave was strictly to spend more time with his family.

Nov. 27- Dec. 1, 1967

Seven $20 bills, identified as counterfeit, were passed in Tooele City on Sunday.

A clerk at the Cornet Store became suspicious of a bill with which two men had purchased merchandise. Clerk Loretta Kennard, of Stockton, said she knew the bill wasn’t right the moment it was handed to her. She said it felt different, had a white line down the fold and the color wasn’t true.

Other counterfeit bills were discovered at Albertson’s Food Center, Bevan’s Drug, Safeway and two at the Center Cafe. The bills contained identical serial numbers.

The Tooele Police Department said it had been notified that one or two Tooele residents were being held in Salt Lake City by the U.S. Treasury Department in connection with the case.

Also that week, the front page featured a story on the completion of repairs to Settlement Canyon Reservoir.

Most of the work on the dam was completed, but negotiations were underway with contractor Gibbons and Reed Construction to add another 10-foot layer of clay on the southwest bank, according James Bevan, a member of the board of directors for Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company.

Bevan said the construction work became necessary when it was discovered the dam was losing one cubic foot of water per second.

Dec. 1-4, 1942

Austin M. Barrus of Erda had been appointed a full-time deputy sheriff by Sheriff Alma White.

Barrus had served on special appointments under the sheriff on numerous occasions, and his full-time appointment would be valuable aid to the overworked sheriff’s force, according the White.

Barrus was a native of Grantsville and had been employed at the International Smelting and Refining Company, as well as being a farmer.

Later in the week, a front-page story revealed that an old slag dump in Tooele was being retreated to recover zinc to help with the war effort.

Sensing the oncoming shortage of zinc, International Smelting and Refining Company officials began recovering zinc from the slag early in 1941.

Nov. 30, 1917

The front page featured a statement from U.S. President Woodrow Wilson.

“I have been very much distressed, my fellow citizens, by some of the things that have happened recently. The mob spirit is displaying itself here and there in this country.

“I want to say to every man who does join such a mob that I do not recognize him as worthy of the free institutions of the United States. There are some organizations in this country whose object is anarchy and destruction of law, but I would not meet their efforts by making myself a partner in destroying the law. I despise and hate their purposes as much as any man, but I respect the ancient processes of justice and I would be too proud not to see them done justice, however wrong they are. And so I want to utter my earnest protest against any manifestation of the spirit of lawlessness anywhere or in any cause.”