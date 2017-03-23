In 1967, Grantsville basketball reaches state championship

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of March.

March 24-26, 1992

Wendover City’s Hazardous Materials Response Team was called out for what was believed to be a radioactive substance spill on Interstate 80 about six miles east of Wendover.

Sulfuric acid had eaten through the bottom of a semi-trailer, which was carrying a transformer, duplicator chemicals, plastics and electronics, and lead-lined containers often used for shipping radioactive materials.

However, a 55-gallon drum filled with a lead-replacement chemical with a 120-degree flashpoint concerned responders the most. The clean up took from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Also that week, a proposed 120-unit apartment complex at Stansbury Park prompted over 100 people to attend a Tooele County Planning Commission meeting to oppose the project.

But they were not allowed to speak to the commission because 90 minutes of public comment had already been received, along with letters and phone calls to the county engineering department.

No final decisions were made at the meeting.

March 21-24, 1967

The Grantsville High School boys basketball team took second-place at the Class B boys state basketball tournament in Provo.

The Cowboys defeated Richfield, Wasatch and Monticello to reach the championship game against Uintah. The Utes defeated the Cowboys 67-47 in the title game.

Players included Kirt Williamson, Charlie Walk, Paul Didericksen, Steve Larson, Arnie Watson, Barry Jones, John Anderson, Dan Robertson, Dennis Anderson and Roger Peterson. The head coach was Bob Williams with assistant coaches Dale Mohler and Larry Harrison.

The arts were also in the news that week with a visit to Tooele County by the Utah Symphony.

Before the symphony began its evening concert on March 21, it spent the day holding band clinics with students and performing for them.

March 24-27, 1942

Construction began on a new $28,000 J. C. Penney store on Tooele’s Main Street across from the Tooele County Courthouse.

Moving into the new building was also a celebration for J. B. Baldwin, who had his silver anniversary with the company that year. He started as a clerk in the Tooele store 25 years earlier in 1917 and became manager in 1921.

“This new building is concrete evidence of the J. C. Penney company having faith in the future of Tooele,” an article stated.

In other news that week, a preliminary survey by the water committee of the Tooele City Planning Board indicated that the irrigated land under the Settlement Canyon system could be increased by three times if a dam were built.

The survey also indicated none of the land under the current system was adequately irrigated.

Construction of the dam was estimated at $185,411. The proposal was for a 75-foot high dam with an average depth of 35 feet and would cover an area of 16 acres for storage capable of holding 5,958 acre feet.

March 23, 1917

A story about Tooele County’s Ibapah made it on the front page that week. Trains were running again to Gold Hill from Ibapah so travelers could reach the mining camp by railroad.

The Gold Hill Mining Company reported it had enough high-grade copper ore to keep workers busy for one year. The Pole Star Mining Company had about 5,000 tons of ore ready to ship, and the same amount blocked out.

The winter that year was considered one of the most severe in Ibapah and cattle were in bad condition, the story said. But winter had said good-bye to the valley, and residents were starting to enjoy warmer days.

