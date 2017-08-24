In 1967, Grantsville, school district dedicated new high school

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of August.

Aug. 25-27, 1992

More than 7,450 students began the 1992-93 school year in the Tooele County School District on a Tuesday morning.

Summer vacation had been a bit shorter than in years past due to a late graduation the previous June and an early start to the school year.

About 350 teachers and administrators had also gone back to their classroom duties.

“Teachers are just as nervous as the kids,” said fifth-grade teacher Bobbie Roberts of Tooele’s Central Elementary.

She said students would experience more blisters because their new shoes weren’t broken in yet.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story on an increase in garbage collection fees in Tooele County.

August garbage bills reflected a $1.50 increase per resident per month over the previous charges.

Tooele County officials said the fee of $5.75 a month would double or even triple within the year.

Tooele County was scheduled to build a new landfill by October 1993 to meet federal regulations. Local residents were expected to pay between $10 to $15 per month for garbage service when the new landfill went online. Startup costs to build the landfill was estimated at $3.5 million.

Aug. 22-25, 1967

Two Salt Lake City men narrowly escaped injury in an early morning plane crash when their light plane snagged a power line while making an emergency landing on U.S. 40 near Knolls. The plane was then hit by a truck.

The two men were flying in a Thompson Flying Service plane near Knolls when the engine began to sputter around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In an attempt to land, the plane severed a 41,000-volt power line that crossed the highway. The incident knocked out power for 60 miles east of the accident scene.

After the landing, the plane’s landing lights went out and it was struck in the darkness by a semi-trailer truck. Damages to the plane were estimated at $4,000.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story on the dedication of a new Grantsville High School building on Cherry Street.

The new building would be the home for both the senior high school and junior high school.

Architect Ralph Edwards said “design and discipline” was the theme of the new building. He said he had tried to avoid conventional ideas in designing the school and as a result it was the only one of its type in the state.

“As far as I know, it’s the only one (like this) in the nation,” Edwards said at the dedication.

District Superintendent Clarke N. Johnsen said the district had committed to the state to use the new school for experimental teaching programs.

Aug. 25-28, 1942

The front page announced a special meeting of the Tooele County Commission and all civic groups and interested citizens on Aug. 31 to discuss and decide on recommendations for state road improvements in the county.

More local determination in the matter of state expenditures for state road improvements for Tooele County appeared to be in the plans, according to a letter received by the Tooele County Clerk from Gov. Herbert B. Maw.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story on a lightning bolt causing havoc on the premises of Tooele City Attorney M. Earl Marshall.

His son Richard, age 4, was knocked from his horse by the bolt and remained in a semi-conscious condition for 90 minutes.

George B. Studman, who was bridling another horse close by, was knocked down and when he regained consciousness, his horse was lying on its back against the barn with its feet straight in the air.

Aug. 24, 1917

The front page featured a story from Washington D.C. about a second draft for World War I.

The number of men who would be called in the second draft was estimated at 750,000.

This was learned in war department circles on Aug. 21. With allies striking on every front, administration officials dropped sufficient hints of preparations for the future to make it plain that there is little hope for immediate peace.

