In 1967, Tooele baseball wins legion state championship

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of August.

Aug. 11-13, 1992

Environmental health specialists showed up en masse to a Grantsville City Council meeting to inform leaders and citizens about ambient air monitoring and health studies in the county.

The presentation seemed to appease the crowd of about 500 people who signed petitions asking for the studies.

Earlier in the summer, Grantsville resident Sandy Covello drafted a request for the air studies. However, Tooele County Environmental Health Specialist Myron Bateman said his department decided long before the petition was circulated that a local study would be done.

The county started to monitor for particulates earlier in the year, but Covello believed the effort was too limited.

Later that week, Tooele Army Depot officials reaffirmed that proper reporting procedures were followed in regard to a mustard agent leak on July 7.

“Your story (an article that appeared in the Aug. 11 issue of the Transcript Bulletin) said the leak was so insignificant that they (CAMDS) elected not to tell the local public about it. But the county commissioners were notified, the health department was notified, and they were told there was no public danger,” said David Hunt, TEAD’s public affairs officer.

Aug. 8-11, 1967

The Tooele American Legion baseball team captured the state championship with five consecutive victories in the 16-team tournament.

Tooele defeated Granger 10-2, Holladay 5-4, Granite 9-4, Provo 7-0 and Hillcrest 1-0.

The Tooele team, coached by Angelo Cerroni, had won the Salt Lake Valley League with an 18-2 record prior to the tournament.

Tooele advanced to the Region 8 tournament in Ontario, California.

Later in the week, a story reported a claim that Tooele wasn’t getting its fair share of Tooele Army Depot dollars.

The claim was made by Jack Welsh, director of services at the depot, during a Tooele Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

He said Tooele businesses had seen an increase in business with TEAD for the current year over what they had in the past.

“However, we haven’t hit the optimum yet and we have a long way to go,” Welsh said.

Aug. 11-14, 1942

The front page announced that due to extreme hot weather and an increase in population, an emergency had arisen in the distribution of water to Tooele City inhabitants .

It had become necessary to make rules and regulations for sprinkling purposes and at the same time maintain sufficient water supply for fire protection.

Residents were limited to watering three times a week. The official restriction was ordered by John D. Gollagher, city manager.

Later in the week, the front page reported on arrests in Settlement Canyon.

Owners of eight trailer camps had unlawfully parked in the canyon, and were arrested by Sheriff Alma White for trespassing.

Early warnings to the campers went unheeded and the occupants became defiant, according to the sheriff.

The campers were arrested and held in the county jail.

Aug. 10, 1917

The front page announced that the big event for which youngsters and grownups had been patiently waiting for was drawing near.

Ringling Brothers Circus would be in Salt Lake City on Aug. 13, 1917 for an afternoon and an evening performance.

Interest centered around an anticipated gigantic spectacle known as a “Cinderella” presentation with more than 1,000 persons and hundreds of dancing girls.

Scores of trained animals would be on display at the circus.

