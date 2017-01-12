In 1967, Tooele High marching band performs at Rose Parade

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of January.

Jan. 7-9, 1992

Tooele Army Depot was told to expand efforts to purify groundwater of industrial solvent contamination because test results revealed that the problem had migrated beyond depot boundaries. State and depot officials countered that there was no danger of local drinking water supplies becoming contaminated. They said the plume of contaminated underground water was moving slowly and posed no threat to area communities. A Utah Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman said that water samples pulled from a monitoring well located off depot property contained high amounts of trichloroethylene, a suspected carcinogen.

A 16-year-old Tooele High School student discovered what not to bring to school for show and tell. Lt. Frank Scharmann of Tooele City Police was dispatched to the school on a Monday after the principal discovered a student carrying a .22 caliber pistol. The student was referred to juvenile court for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon. When the principal called the juvenile into his office, he discovered the weapon concealed under the student’s jacket. Police said to their knowledge this was the first incident of a student being caught with a handgun in school.

Jan. 10-13, 1967

The Tooele High School marching band returned home after a trip to Southern California to play in the Rose Parade. Band Director Roy Ferrin stated that he was proud of the way the students conducted themselves while on the tour. Ferrin said that all phases of the trip were outstanding.

“It was mentioned by many that the only band in the parade better than ours was the Purdue band,” Ferrin said. “Many times along the parade route, we received such stupendous applause that after the completion of our maneuvers that it was impossible to hear the drums beat.”

He said during concerts while on the tour, the band always received standing ovations. The band visited Disneyland and the San Diego Zoo while on the tour.

The Tooele City Council approved a contract at its meeting to have the city’s laws and ordinances codified, printed and bound in volumes to make them more accessible. The council invited a representative of Sterling Codifiers Co. to the meeting to discuss the services of his company. He told the council the company would go over the ordinances with a fine-tooth comb pointing out where the ordinances conflicted with the state charter and would suggest possible improvements. He quoted a price for the service of $2,785.

Jan. 6-9, 1942

Sidney Hullinger of Ophir was sworn in as a member of the Tooele County School Board of Education taking the place of Milton Sager of St. John, as a representative of the Rush Valley precinct.

Norval Adams was elected chief of the Tooele Volunteer Fire Department for the 1942 term to take the place of Cloyd Dalton who had served during 1941. D. L. Gillette was elected assistant chief.

Jan. 12, 1917

Mrs. Martha Heggie, so well known in Tooele, died at the residence of her son on Jan. 5, 1917 after only a few days sickness. She was one of the old pioneers of Tooele, having come to Utah with her parents in 1853.

This week’s report compiled by Mark Watson.