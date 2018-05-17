In 1968, $1.3 million sought from Army for 6,000 dead sheep

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of May.

May 18-20, 1993

Two teens were arrested on weapons charges and vehicle theft in Grantsville on a Friday.

According to Grantsville Sgt. Danny Johnson, two boys first broke into a residence on Plum Street, rummaged through the entire house and found some BB guns. Then they began shooting up the furniture and everything in the house.

They also stole a small amount of cash, three hunting knives, a 20-gauge double barrel shotgun and ammunition for both guns. They also allegedly stole a vehicle.

At midnight, the teens were arrested in Millard County.

Later in the week, it was far from business as usual at the Tooele City Council meeting on a Wednesday.

After discussing a few matters, two council members suddenly disrupted into an argument over how the mayor and the council were doing their jobs.

For more than five minutes, council members Don Peterson and John Cluff argued over council directives involving street repairs, that allegedly were not followed by Mayor George Diehl.

May 14-17, 1968

A Denver firm asked the U.S. Army for $1.3 million in damages resulting from the March deaths of more than 6,000 sheep in the Skull Valley area of Tooele County.

Attorneys for the Anshutz Land and Livestock Company said the company tentatively planned to file for compensation in that amount from the U.S. Army.

The Army began hearings on claims from owners of the dead sheep. Cause of the deaths, which began March 13, had been placed with testing of a nerve agent at nearby Dugway Proving Ground.

In other front-page news, Tooele Army Depot offered residents the opportunity to participate in Armed Forces Day on May 17 with an open house at the depot. Visitors were invited to come early and participate in a variety of activities. “Forces for Freedom” was the theme.

President Lyndon B. Johnson issued a statement in support of Armed Forces Day.

“Throughout our national history we have met and mastered many challenges to freedom. We have succeeded because brave men have been willing to risk their lives for their Nation’s security. And braver men have never lived than those who carry our colors today in Vietnam,” was part of the statement.

May 18-21, 1943

Dugway Proving Ground was assigned the first detachment of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps.(WAAC) in the state of Utah, according to A.J. Mottern, public relations officer.

The detachment included 92 women.

Although situated almost in the middle of the desert, the morale of the detachment is said to be unusually high as they go through the process of replacing soldiers, working with chemicals, serving as laboratory aids, chauffeurs, truck drivers and other work connected with the operation of the post.

In a front-page story, an appeal to high school youth in in Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele and Davis counties went out from Wilbur E. Peacock, district manager of the United States Employment Service.

“There is a definite part of the war program for every boy and girl who is able to work. To win the war every ounce of manpower and womanpower must join their fathers and mothers to give the support necessary to their older brothers who are fighting on far-flung battle lines. Every boy and girl must be a soldier on the home front,” Peacock said.

May 17, 1918

According to the front page, Americans were being rushed to France in large numbers.

The ordinance department had been able to keep up with a new program of making sure every soldier is equipped with arms as they board transport ships.

Artillery and machine guns already were in France in sufficient quantities to meet immediate needs.

More than 1.3 million men had been called in the draft and were either in France, in camp, or under call to go into service by June. 3

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report