In 1968, Army personnel help bury thousands of sheep

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fifth week of March and first week of April.

March 30-April 1, 1993

Officials at Tooele Valley Medical Center asked the Tooele County Commission for a $100,000 loan to meet payroll needs.

Commissioners granted the loan, which pushed the hospital’s total debt to the county to just over $1.2 million. The loan came with a payback promise of $5,000 per week. Other loans to the hospital were backed by anticipated revenues of $123,000 annually.

Later in the week, the front page featured an update of construction of Tooele Army Depot’s Tooele Chemical Agent Disposal Facility at TEAD’s South Area in Rush Valley.

The facility would include 540 miles of electrical wire, 24,000 cubic yards of concrete, 454,000 square feet of concrete framework, etc.

It was anticipated that the plant would dispose of 42 percent of the United States’ chemical munitions stockpile — lethal, explosive arms currently stored at the South Area.

Completion of the facility was scheduled for the summer, but demilitarization was not scheduled to begin until February 1995.

March 26-29, 1968

Though not accepting full responsibility for the deaths of thousands of sheep in Skull Valley the previous week, Army personnel from Dugway Proving Ground began helping in the mass burial of the carcasses.

Heavy equipment from the Dugway would be used to dig trenches in conformance with safety regulations governing the burial of dead animals, accord to R.R. Nielson, Bureau of Land Management director for Utah.

Sen. Wallace F. Bennett called a hearing of Utah’s congressional delegation and top Army officials in his office during the week in an attempt to find the cause of the deaths that began March 14.

In other news, a skeleton crew reported to work during the week at the International Smelter and Refining Co. to end a nine-month strike by members of Local number 55 of the United Steelworkers of America.

Members of the local union ratified a new contract after round-the-clock bargaining in Washington D.C.

March 30-April 2, 1943

In the largest percentage of votes ever cast in a soil conservation district election, landowners in Tooele Valley voted 5-1 in favor of enlarging the Grantsville Soil Conservation district, according to an official count of the ballots made by local election judges at the State Capitol office of the Utah State Soil Conservation Committee.

The election was the first in the county in connection with soil conservation districts to be completed by mail.

Also that week, it was announced that the Tooele County Red Cross fund drive had met expectations, according to Mrs. Robert Mayer, chapter president.

Although all contributions from industrial firms and outlying communities were not in, the total fund would tally $5,800.

A quota of $5,000 out of the nation’s $125 million was assigned to the county.

March 29, 1918

The front page featured a story about a German “Monster Cannon” that had been bombing Paris, France, during World War I, had been located in the Forest of St. Gobain, west of Laon, approximately 75 miles from the Paris City Hall.

News from Europe reported that the shells began hitting Paris at intervals of 20 minutes.

The gun was a terror weapon meant to demoralize the citizens of Paris, according to worldwarI.com

“Accuracy was non-existent. It could hit Paris, but no a specific target in Paris,” according to the website.

