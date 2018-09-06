In 1968, Hurst finishes first in bull riding at Nationals

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first and second weeks of September.

Sept. 7-9, 1993

A Tooele County jury ruled that the Texas-based Getty Oil Company would pay $404 million to Gold Standard, Inc. of the Salt Lake City mining company.

The lawsuit involved alleged fraud by Getty Oil over a Tooele County Mine then known as Barrick Mercur Gold MIne.

Following a seven-week trial, the eight-member jury deliberated for over four hours before returning a verdict in favor of Gold Standard, Inc. The award was believed to be the largest ever granted in Utah at the time.

Later in the week, the front page featured news of a mustard agent leak at Tooele Army Depot South Area. The leak was detected underneath a one-ton container by workers.

It was believed that about half of the container’s contents may have emptied into the ground. Depot officials said the spill had been fully contained and there was no threat to the public.

Sept. 3-6, 1968

Tooele’s Jerry Hurst finished in first place in bull riding at the National Finals of the High School Rodeo Association in Topeka, Kansas, during August.

His score was the highest among 140 contestants in the bull-riding event. He rode three bulls in the contest and two of them were bulls used in the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association National Finals. One of the bulls had not been successfully ridden in one and one-half years.

To compete in the National Finals, Hurst had to compete in one of the nine elimination rodeos held throughout Utah. Then, he went on to place third in bull riding at the Utah State Finals held in Lehi.

The front page that week also included information about a new football coach at Tooele High School.

Ray Bray said he was pleased with his new coaching assignment at THS. He played football and later coached at Westminster College in Salt Lake City.

“I was the happiest guy in the world when I got this job,” Bray said. “I think we have a good team. We have fair size, good speed and we’re not hurting in any position. Our athletes potentially are as good as any around.”

Sept.7-10, 1943

Tooele County schools did not open as scheduled on Sept. 7 because of the outbreak of infantile paralysis. Six cases had developed in the county with one death.

Utmost caution was urged upon the parents by county and city health officials in behalf of their children to prevent further spread of the disease.

It is of little value to keep children out of school, declared one of the local health authorities, if they are permitted to run the streets or otherwise mingle closely together.

Mayor Sol J. Selvin ordered the juvenile department of the public library closed and officers were sending home all children under 15 years of age.

Later in the week, a front-page story featured information on the sale of war loan bonds.

A sandbag barricade was set up in Tooele City on the corner of Main Street and Vine on a Thursday and would remain there throughout the period of the Third War Loan Drive as a reminder to people of their duty to buy war bonds.

Then on the next Monday, girls were scheduled to sell war bonds at both the Strand and Ritz Theatre.

Sept. 6, 1918

Archived front-page stories from this date will be published in next week’s Front-page Flashback.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report.