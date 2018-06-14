In 1968, new post office opens in Town of Stockton

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of June.

June 15-17, 1993

What at first appeared to be a routine pull-over for speeding turned into a drug bust bonanza for Tooele City police on a Saturday night.

Police discovered a pound of marijuana in the vehicle’s trunk, but it led to a big stash of drugs in a commercial storage unit next to the police department building at 323 N. Main.

Police found nearly 11 pounds of marijuana, a small bag of crystal methamphetamine, unidentified pills, two automatic handguns and one shotgun. Street value of the drugs was estimated at $22,000.

In other front-page news, recreationists decried closure of the main access road to Stansbury Island at a county commission meeting.

“My main concern is that if the public is denied access to the road then the landowners are the only people who will be able to use it,” said Lynn Young, Grantsville. “I don’t think it is right if the public is denied access.”

In favor of the road closure was property owner John Bleazard.

“As far as we’re concerned, we do not want the people there because somebody is causing far too much damage,” Bleazard said.

June 11-14, 1968

A front-page story announced he opening of a new post office in Stockton. The post office would be dedicated on June 15. The new facility would be located on Conner Avenue.

“Our patrons will find doing business here more pleasant,” said M.R. Edwards, postmaster. “Their mail will be handled more efficiently and this building with its up-to-date equipment will enable our postal employees to work under the best conditions.”

More front-page news on the new Stockton post office appeared later in the week.

“It is the first post office building in the history of Stockton,” Edwards said. “The first post office was opened in 1865 and has always been located in a home or a store.”

The Stockton Town Board sponsored the dedication ceremony for the new post office, which already had been open since Jan. 29.

June 15-18, 1943

The feminine office workers at Tooele Ordnance Depot would soon don uniforms of Air Force blue, according to a front-page story.

Since the girls were working for Uncle Sam, they decided they would wear uniforms to fit in with the military scheme of things at the depot.

The female workers felt they would be able to do their work better in uniforms and it would make them more a part of the Army.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story on plans for the upcoming Fourth of July celebration.

A feature of the celebration would be the setting apart of Sunday, July 4 as a day of prayer in all of the churches for victory and peace and the freedom to worship.

Two rodeos were planned for July 3.

June 14, 1918

The Chautauqua, which opened on the previous Sunday and would last for seven nights, had been a huge success.

The first session was held in the opera house, and the remainder in a large tent on the district school grounds. There were two sessions each day and all of them were well attended.

The Chautauqua started in the 1870s and continued until the mid-1920s. The traveling program brought entertainment and culture for the whole community with speakers, teachers, musicians, entertainers, preachers and specialists of the day, according to chautauqua.com

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report.