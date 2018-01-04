In 1968, pioneer Hilda Erickson, 108, dies on New Year’s Day

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of January.

Jan. 5-7, 1993

Oath of office ceremonies on Jan. 4 placed Gary Griffith in the company of Leland Hogan and Teryl Hunsaker on the Tooele County Commission.

The commissioners’ goals and objectives for 1993 included a new landfill, a new hospital, continued ambient air monitoring, a Tooele City bypass road, upgraded campgrounds, a county business park and continued tax-base improvements.

“Right now my gut feeling is that we need to build a new hospital — but to what extent I don’t know,” Griffith said.

Later in the week, the front page featured the possibility of a college campus in Tooele County. Members of a citizen advisory group said their plans for a centralized college site are alive and well.

Options were to build a new $1 million facility or move into a renovated building.

In addition, the first phase of construction on a local Utah State University campus was scheduled to begin during the summer.

Classes offered by USU in Tooele had grown tremendously since they started in 1981.

Jan. 2-5, 1968

Hilda Erickson, beloved Tooele County pioneer, passed away Jan. 1, 1968 in Salt Lake City of natural causes. She celebrated her 108th birthday on Nov. 11, 1967.

Funeral services were scheduled for the Grantsville Stake Center for Thursday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m.

Erickson was survived by a daughter, Amy Hicks of Salt Lake City, eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The inside pages of the Jan. 2 edition of the Transcript Bulletin included a history and photos of Erickson that were published by the paper on her 100th birthday.

Tooele City’s finances were in the black for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 1967, according to the front page. Receipts in the general fund totaled $561,688.25, which was $69,489.25 over budget estimates.

Expenditures totaled $450,403.35, which was $41,815 under estimates.

City Treasurer Glenn Martin said that the surplus was achieved by cutting out unnecessary expenditures and cutting corners wherever this could be done without sacrificing service.

Jan. 5-8, 1943

Opening up of every available living space within the houses of Tooele Valley would be a patriotic duty and definite contribution to the war effort, Maj. E. R. Lower declared before a representative group of Tooele civic and church leaders who had been called into conference with him at his office on Jan. 4, 1943.

Housing was the bottleneck that had to be overcome before the Tooele Ordnance Depot could fill its full measure as a cog in the war machine, stated Maj. Lower. Although plans were afoot for units to relieve the crisis, it would be several months before housing would be available.

Later in the week, the front page cautioned readers to take care of their gas rationing books. Gas rationing books were being carelessly carried by owners and many were being stolen, according to the gas rationing board.

Gas rationing books were to be guarded the same as cash, and should they be lost there was no assurance that duplicates could be obtained.

Jan. 4, 1918

The front page featured a story on Old Folks Day at Vernon on Dec. 28, 1917.

The day was fine and there was a large turnout of old and young people.

A program had been arranged and well rendered, and the rest of the afternoon was devoted to dancing, which was greatly enjoyed by the old folks.

This was one of the most enjoyable entertainments of the season, and all expressed themselves as having a delightful time, the story recounted.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report.