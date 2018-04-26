In 1968, report indicates nerve agent could have killed sheep

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of April.

April 27-29, 1993

A Utah delegation argued its case to save Tooele Army Depot’s north area from closure during hearings in Oakland, California, on April 26, 1993.

The fear of closure unexpectedly changed to hope when base closure and realignment officials praised Utah’s presentation and openly hinted they support TEAD’s aggressive push for inter-servicing.

“I embrace the concept of inter-servicing and consolidation, rather than closure,” said Jim Courter, BRAC chairman. “Nowhere have I read of people disagreeing with the concept. Your plea is heard, it’s fallen on fertile ears.”

Later in the week, Grantsville Mayor Howard Murray called a proposed 100-percent increase in dispatch fees for his city “ridiculous.”

In 1992, dispatch fees were raised 58 percent and the hike was approved by Wendover City, Utah Highway Patrol, Stockton and Wendover ambulance officials.

Grantsville and Tooele cities, however, said the request was not submitted by an April 15 deadline.

Both cities argued that no funds had been set aside in 1992 budgets, and there was no way to pay the extra portion of the bill.

April 23-26, 1968

A report from the U.S. Army indicated that small particles of nerve agent remaining in the air after a March 13 spray test at Dugway Proving Ground could have been blown by the wind into the area where more than 6,000 sheep died the next day.

The report indicated that there were winds from the south and southwest at the time of the test, but the wind shifted from the west about two hours after the test.

“It can be postulated that any very small particles of agent remaining airborne could have been transported into the areas in Skull Valley and Rush Valley where the sheep were later affected,” according to the report.

A front-page story on Friday pointed out that the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce had sent a letter to Col. James Watts, commanding officer of Dugway Proving Ground, expressing the confidence of Tooele Citizens in the Army’s activities at Dugway.

The motion was submitted by Brigham McIntyre of the Military Subcommittee of the Chamber. Copies of the letter were sent to Brig. Gen. William Stone, who conducted the Army’s investigation into the deaths of 6,000 sheep in Skull Valley, to Utah Gov. Calvin Rampton and to other appropriate individuals.

April 27-30, 1943

U.S. Maj. Gen. Levin Campbell, chief of ordnance of the Army, made an official inspection visit to Tooele Ordnance Depot on April 25.

In company with his staff, a detailed inspection was made of future maintenance activities, ammunition storage in operation and general storage.

Campbell said he was very favorably impressed with the location, the possibilities and the present operations of the depot.

A front-page story told of military officials complimenting the Tooele City Civilian Defense organization and DeLoy Tanner, County chairman, on the successful carrying out of the 12 incident runs at an air raid test on a Wednesday night.

Participating in the test were approximately 80 wardens, 30 police and auxiliary police, 35 firemen, 30 medical corps, 100 messengers, two electric power men, two county road men and 16 men in the control room.

April 26, 1918

Several Tooele County men were scheduled to leave for duty at Camp Lewis, American Lake, Washington, on April 26.

Army recruits included John Damasses, T.W. Sorensen, Joe Simonich, C.R. Maxfield, Fred Regan, F.A. Johnson, B.J. Robinson, Charles Bell, N.H. Osborne, F.M. Lester, John R. Phillips, Pete Bruno, H.W. Kiser, Harold Sproat, John G. Green, Thomas Evans and John Kostello.

