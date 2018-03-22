In 1968, thousands of sheep die in Skull Valley

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of March.

March 23-25 1993

The top front-page story featured the dilemma of financing the rodeo grounds in Tooele City.

The Tooele Bit “N” Spur Club had asked county officials to spend $2,000 on capital improvements at the Tooele City/County Recreation Complex. The request was granted, but it irritated county commissioners.

Clubs had been bounced around between the city and county when asking for capital improvement funds.

“We feel that if one or the other entity (city or county) were in charge of that area, then everyone would be better serviced,” Commissioner Leland Hogan said.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story about possible fines for Aptus Environmental Services, a hazardous waste incinerator company located in the county’s West Desert at Aragonite.

The EPA wanted to fine Aptus $250,000 because the company’s computer system allegedly failed to track waste codes during a trial burn in April.

“All the wastes were incinerated properly,” said Larry Wapenski, EPA Region 8 section chief. “The problem was in the computerized waste code tracking.”

March 19-22, 1968

Tooele County announced plans to put into effect the provisions of a Utah Industrial facilities Development Act passed by the 1967 State Legislature.

The action was in anticipation of the construction of a proposed plant on the shores of the Great Salt Lake in Tooele County by Magnesium Projects, a subsidiary of of Hogle-Kearns and National Lead Corporation.

The county entered into a purchasing agreement with Goodbody and Company for the sale of not more than $60 million worth of industrial revenue bonds.

Major news broke later in the week about the deaths of thousands of sheep in Skull Valley.

Authorities were baffled by the cause of the malady that killed thousands of sheep on the Hatch Ranch in Skull Valley.

The Bureau of Land Management, County Agricultural Agent, Utah State University, the University of Utah and U.S. Department of Agriculture had been investigating the deaths of the animals that began the previous week.

Clarence Rasmussen of Hatch Ranch said 5,600 sheep were affected, but estimated there were 3,000 dead.

March 16-19, 1943

Tooele County Commissioners created eight new voting districts in Tooele City at a special meeting. The previous number of voting districts was five. Old Tooele voting districts were wiped out, and eight new ones created.

It was announced that 209 houses would be constructed in Tooele, and loans for the homes would only require a 10-percent down payment. The loans would be available through the Federal Housing Authority.

This subdivision of homes would be in the southeast section of Tooele between First and Second East and on 55 acres of the former Doremus property.

About 25 of the houses had been under construction since October and would be completed and ready for sale on May 1.

March 22, 1918

The front page included a story about the Red Cross helping residents of Belgium and Northern France.

Thousands of almost naked war victims, who were shivering in horror and cold beneath the very guns that laid waste to there homes and villages, was heard by the Red Cross.

As a result, the Red Cross would undertake to collect throughout the nation sufficient discarded clothing and shoes to care for the immediate needs of the war-stripped people.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report.