In 1968, Tooele enlarges sewage treatment facility

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fifth week of September.

Oct. 5-7, 1993

A Tooele Valley Medical Center administrator said there were still financial problems at the hospital despite a $1.5 million grant provided by the federal government.

“The intent of the military was not to step in and save the hospital,” said TVMC administrator Linda Neese. “This hospital is the community’s responsibility. If our local hospital is to be viable, it must have community support. We still have financial problems at the hospital. We are still behind in paying our debts.”

The front page that week also featured a story on the results of a Tooele City primary election.

Tooele City mayoral candidates Grant “Bud” Pendleton and John Cluff won the most votes in the primary election with 653 and 630 votes, respectively. In third place was political newcomer Gary Swan with 398 votes. There were seven candidates on the ballot.

In the council primary, David Faddis and Colleen DeLaMare dominated the contest. Other candidates were Hugh Gowans and Elizabeth Gibson. All four would be on the Nov. 2 General Election ballot.

Oct. 1-4, 1968

A project to double the capacity of Tooele City’s sewage treatment facility began on Sept. 26.

The $150,000 project included construction of a new grit chamber, a primary clarifier, a control system and tower. With the additions, the city’s plant would be large enough to handle the needs of a population of 20,000.

Bob Taylor, plant manager, said the original sewer plant was built in 1957 and could pump 900,000 gallons each day. With the improvements, the plant could now pump 1,600,000 gallons.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story on a proposed amendment introduced by Utah Sen. Wallace F. Bennett to help the Anschutz Land Company recoup costs for the loss of 6,000 sheep the previous March in Skull Valley near Dugway Proving Ground.

The Secretary of the Army approved the claim of the company and under the Military Claim Act immediately paid some money to the claimant. The balance of the claim, $371,685, had been reported to the Bureau of the Budget for transmittal to Congress for a payment, Bennett said.

Oct. 5-8, 1943

Public interest had begun to increase in the three primaries scheduled for the upcoming election.

The non-partisan primary would be held on the evening of Oct. 5, the Democratic primary on Oct. 7 and the Republican primary on Oct. 8.

The Democrats and Republicans discussed abandoning their primaries and just nominating a citizens’ ticket.

A “Work and Win” parade was scheduled for Oct. 12 as an appeal for local workers to stay and work for local mining companies to support the war effort.

The International Smelting Company would stage a parade in Tooele prior to a Salt Lake demonstration in behalf of the non-ferrous industries that were playing a major part in the war effort.

The “Work and Win” parade would include a float from Tooele Army Depot. The parade would join up with a parade in Salt Lake CIty expected to be the most impressive display in Utah to include two miles of marching men and military units.

Oct. 4,1918

The front page reported that Bulgaria was “definitely” out of the war, and Turkey was virtually cut off from communications from her allies.

Bulgaria had sided with Central Powers Germany and Austria for economic reasons, said Prime Minister Vasil Radoslavov of Bulgaria. Also, to defend itself against the aggression of Serbia, the Russian ally and major power in the Balkans that Radoslavov considered to be his country’s “greatest foe.”

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report