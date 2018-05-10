In 1968, Tooele mayor planned to veto ‘no dancing’ ordinance

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of May.

May 11-13, 1993

An Army investigative team arrived at Tooele Army Depot’s South Area to ask why a vial of nerve agent was left in the pocket of a lab coat headed for laundry.

After an investigation, Marylyn Tischbin, spokesperson for the Army Chemical Materiel Destruction Agency, said the incident occurred on May 4. She emphasized that the vial of diluted nerve agent never left a controlled area at the Army facility.

Tischbin said that blood tests administered to 19 South Area lab technicians came back negative, an indication that nobody was contaminated by the nerve agent.

Later in the week, mayors of Tooele, Grantsville and Wendover cities spoke out against a proposed increase in fees for county dispatch services.

“I don’t think this assessment is just and fair,” said Tooele Mayor George Diehl during a council of governments meeting.

Tooele County commissioners, however, said the time had come for cities to pay their fair share for dispatch services.

Tooele County Sheriff Don Proctor said a 36-percent increase in fees for cities with police departments is fair and needs to be paid.

May 7-10, 1968

At a special meeting, the Tooele City Council passed an ordinance outlawing dancing in any establishment where beer is sold.

The ordinance passed by a 3-2 vote, and was to become effective immediately.

However, Mayor Frank Bowman said it was his intention to veto the ordinance within one week. The mayor said the legislation was an attempt to dictate morals to adults.

Tooele County commissioners said they would prefer dancing be allowed in taverns in all cities of the county. Grantsville City had passed an ordinance to allow dancing in taverns.

A front-page story previewed Armed Forces Day to be held at Tooele Army Depot on May 17. “Forces for Freedom” would be the theme for the event.

An open house was scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The day’s activities were to include guided tours, displays of equipment, a mock battle, military parade, a special presentation of medals to the family of a soldier killed in Vietnam, and a skydiving exhibition.

May 11-14, 1943

Candidates for graduation from Tooele and Grantsville High schools were announced during the week by the principals.

There was a total of 83 graduates from Tooele High and 29 graduates from Grantsville High.

Commencement exercises for Grantsville were set for Wednesday with Tooele’s graduation scheduled for Thursday

The front page also listed the names of all the graduates.

Later in the week, the front page announced the possibility of several part-time job openings at the Tooele Smelter.

Representatives of the State Industrial Commission were scheduled to attend a Friday meeting at Tooele City Hall to make the announcement of potential jobs for residents. Representatives from the smelter would also be available.

May 10, 1918

According to the front page, William McAdoo, Director General of Railroads, was expected to announce a 20-percent increase in pay for all railroad employees after a recommendation from the U.S. Railroad Commission.

McAdoo was not obligated to follow the advice of the railroad commission, but pressure was mounting from four railroad workers’ unions to make the increase.

It was announced that men working for the railroads were barely able to make ends meet.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report