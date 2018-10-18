In 1968, Union Pacific opts to close St. John station

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of October.

Oct. 19-21, 1993

A herd of elk had taken up tenancy in the Stansbury Mountains, and local landowners and livestock ranchers wanted them evicted.

However, local sportsmen welcomed the elk herd and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials said the animals could be permanent residents.

DWR Director Tim Provan said a compromise that would satisfy the landowners, ranchers and sportsmen would need to be worked out because the DWR could not legally remove the elk.

The front page that week also featured a story on a debate between Tooele City mayoral candidates John Cluff and Grant “Bud” Pendleton sponsored by the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce.

Both extolled the importance of serving the public. Except for a commitment by Pendleton to have winter ice skating in Tooele, the candidates steered clear of making specific campaign promises.

Both candidates honored Mayor George Diehl for his vision and a job well done.

Oct. 15-18, 1968

The U.S. House of Representatives approved payment of $371,685 to the Anschutz Land and Livestock Company, Inc. for the death of sheep in March 1968 following an Army nerve gas test near Dugway Proving Ground.

Rep. Sherman P. Lloyd, R-Utah, said the claim was part of a package of claims included in the fiscal 1969 supplemental appropriations bill, which would then move on to the Senate.

“I expect the Senate to give routine approval to the claim,” Lloyd said.

Later in the week the front page featured a story on the closure of the St. John Station by the Union Pacific Railroad.

The Union Pacific Railway System had decided to close the operations at the old station when business seemed to be picking up, according to station agent J.W. Tweede.

The station was established before the turn of the century and at the peak of its service there were weeks at a time when 100 carloads of freight would come into the station each day.

Oct. 19-22, 1943

Work was scheduled to begin on a new Western Pacific Railroad Depot at Warner, Utah, according to an announcement.

The modern building would be located at the North gate of the Tooele Ordnance Depot and would cost $25,000 to build. It was expected to take about 60 days to complete.

The front page that week also featured a story on an upcoming election in Tooele.

Interest in the election was high and a high number of registered voters were expected to cast their ballots in greater number than normal.

Tooele City was set to elect three city council members.

Oct. 18, 1918

The Democrats and Republicans held their county conventions in Tooele on Saturday, Oct. 12.

On account of a ban on inside gatherings because of the influenza epidemic, both conventions were held in the open air.

The Democrats met at City Hall Square and the Republicans met at Liberty Park on Vine Street. Winners from both conventions were listed on the front page.