In 1969, 40-mile section of I-80 opens in Tooele County

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of December.

Dec. 13-15, 1994

Board members unanimously approved a budget of nearly $10.2 million for Tooele Valley Regional Medical Center on Dec. 8. The new budget’s aim was to ensure profits for 1995.

TVMC had not recorded a year-end profit since 1991 when it finished the year with about a $74,500 gain. Since then, the hospital had recorded losses of nearly $800,000 in 1992 and almost $1.7 million in 1993, according to TVMC controller Dick Archer.

For 1994, the hospital had recorded a net loss of about $200,000 to date.

Later in the week, the Tooele County Commission adopted a budget for 1995 that provided a 4% raise for all of its employees and no tax increase for taxpayers.

The Tooele County 1995 budget totaled about $17.5 million, nearly $6 million more than the previous year, according to County Auditor Glenn Caldwell.

Federal money for the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program increased the County’s revenue.

Dec. 9-12, 1969

Rail traffic on Western Pacific Railroad’s east-west line through Tooele County was held up until early Monday morning after a derailment of 22 cars of a 60-car freight train.

The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. about 11 miles west of Low, 65 miles east of Wendover.

Workmen used bulldozers and other heavy construction equipment to push the wreckage off the tracks. A Western Pacific spokesman said a broken rail was the probable cause of the accident.

Friday’s front page included news about the opening of a 40-mile stretch of Interstate 80 from Wendover to Knolls. A ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 6 marked completion of the longest single section of new highway ever to be opened in Utah. The section was part of the longest stretch of highway the state had ever had under construction at one time — 100 miles from Lake Point to Wendover.

Dec. 11-14, 1944

Wounded in the right hand and left shoulder as he gave medical treatment to a wounded infantryman, Private First Class Horace D. Gillespie, 20, of Tooele, was recovering at a United States Army Hospital in England. He was awarded the Purple Heart.

His condition was satisfactory, according to his ward surgeon.

“I was treating a wounded rifleman for a shrapnel burst in the chest and a shell landed about 20 feet away from me sending shrapnel flying in my direction,” Gillespie said.

Later in the week, a U.S. prisoner of war in Germany, Sgt. Rondo Edler, from Grantsville, wrote letters to his parents. The letters were shared on the front page.

According to one letter: “I guess you have received word before now that I am OK. I wasn’t hurt and I am well so please don’t worry about me. I am getting three meals a day and we get Red Cross Packages. We have some athletic equipment and play football and baseball and cards. You can contact the Red Cross if there is anything you want to find out or if you need help in anyway. Your loving son, Rondo.

Dec. 12, 1919

John Borich, confessed, convicted and sentenced murderer of Velma Atkin, was scheduled to be executed on Friday, Dec. 19 at the Utah Sate penitentiary between the hours of sunup and sundown. The full burden of the execution rested upon Tooele County under the personal direction of Sheriff D.M. Andamson. The penitentiary officials would not have anything to do with the execution.

Sheriff Adamson spent last Saturday afternoon in the cell with Borich and an understanding was reached on the order to be followed out on the morning of the 19th.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.