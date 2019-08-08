In 1969, educators seek $6,000 salary for new teachers

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of August.

Aug. 9-11, 1994

Range fires, started by lightning in south Tooele County, had burned a total of 15,600 acres and destroyed 19 cattle by Tuesday, officials said.

However, a storm front moving through the county had helped knock the fires down, according to Dick Kline, interagency fire information officer.

Kline said three fires burning in the Sheep Rock Mountains south of Vernon had scorched 14,000 acres and claimed a small herd of cattle owned by Jim Gowans.

Later in the week, Tooele Army Depot got a $30 million boost to further identify and investigate hazardous waste sites at the installation.

The money was part of $330 million awarded by the Department of Defense to 11 regions selected for priority cleanup.

The funds were part of an Environmental Service Program Support contract, according to Roy Niskala, chief of TEAD’s Environmental Program Branch.

Aug. 5-8, 1969

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Chidester said two persons were killed and five injured early Tuesday morning in a head-on crash about eight miles west of Grantsville.

A small foreign car carrying four New York men crossed over the center line and smashed into a second car carrying two women and a man from Nebraska. The two women were killed.

Other accidents in a span of five days included a rollover near Delle, a minor collision in Erda, a collision on Smelter Road and a collision at the intersection of Coleman and Vine streets in Tooele.

Friday’s front page featured an update on salary negotiations for teachers.

The Tooele Education Association had not yet accepted the proposed compensation proposals of the County Board of Education.

Teachers were requesting an increase that would make $6,000 the lowest salary for starting teachers with bachelor’s degrees. The top bracket in the schedule would be $10,200.

Aug. 8-11, 1944

A request by the Tooele City Council that beer parlors in the city be closed on Sunday was rejected when proprietors met with the City Council.

Declaring Sunday was their biggest day for sales, proprietors argued that they should remain open. One proprietor said without Sunday beer sales he could not operate.

Later in the week, the front page reported that Tooele Army Depot was in the process of a wide and rapid expansion of activities. This was noted to be true due to the handling of munitions that were received and stored at the depot for shipment to Pacific ports.

To meet demands, the depot would need to increase its activities 800 to 1,000 % within just a few months to supply ammunition for war activities in the Pacific area.

Aug. 8, 1919

In response to requests by some taxpayers asking for tax re-adjustments, the Tooele County Commission asked the privilege from the state board of equalization to reconvene as a board of equalization, but the state board refused to let the commissioners do it.

The state board also sent information that the assessed valuation of all farmlands in the county had been increased 15 %.

In other county business, an appropriation of $15 was made to the Tooele Fire Department toward the purchase and installation of a fire siren.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.