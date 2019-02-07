In 1969, fire destroys home of Pete Grimm

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first and second weeks of February.

Feb. 8-10, 1994

Four months after Susanne Allen’s arrival in Tooele County, the nurse practitioner said she was making a profit at the Grantsville Clinic.

The facility was scheduled to remain under the auspices of Tooele Valley Medical Center for two more weeks. After that, Allen would have to close the clinic or make other arrangements to finance its operation.

“I am doing everything I can to keep the clinic open,” Allen said. “People seem to be appreciative of medical help, and that makes it rewarding for me to care for them.”

The front page that week also featured a story on Jack Howard and tourism efforts for Tooele County.

The Tooele County Chamber of Commerce hired Howard as its new executive director the previous week.

The Stansbury Park resident would run the chamber’s new office inside Key Bank at 201 N. Main in Tooele. His job would be to keep the books, lead membership drives and reply to local and national inquiries about Tooele County.

Feb. 4-7, 1969

The two-story home of Mr. and Mrs. E.M. “Pete” Grimm, just east of Tooele was destroyed by fire on Jan. 30.

The home contained antiques, paintings and other personal treasures with an estimated value of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The cause of the blaze had not been determined. A spokesman for the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department stated that it appeared the blaze started in the boiler room in the southeast corner of the frame structure.

Later in the week, a crash on state Route 36 just south of Tooele resulted in lost phone service to parts of southern Tooele County

Service was interrupted when a semi-trailer truck lost control after hitting a snowdrift. The truck veered off the road and sheared off two utility poles belonging to Mountain States Telephone Company.

A spokesman for the telephone company said phone service to Vernon, Ophir, Terra and Willows Springs, and some areas of St. John, Clover and Dugway were lost for several hours.

Feb. 8-11, 1944

Formal opening of the TOD Park Community Center was set for Saturday, Feb. 12, according to Emmett S. Ballard, housing manager.

A feature of the day’s program would be what is termed a “Ladies Day Special.” Buses carrying families of men who worked at Tooele Army Depot would leave Salt Lake City at 2:30 p.m. and arrive at 3:30 p.m.

The visiting families would join their fathers and husbands for a dinner and program featuring the Kearns Orchestra.

The front page featured the resignation of a member of the Tooele County Board of Education.

P. Ross Gowans resigned after accepting a position with the school district in the custodian and transportation division. It was legally necessary for him to relinquish his board member position.

The board would name a replacement for Gowans at its next meeting.

Feb. 7, 1919

In news from Paris, the delegates of the five great powers were in a position to compare clearly their own aspirations and those of all their allies.

The first meeting of the League of Nations was held on Feb. 3

U.S. President Woodrow Wilson was head of the League of National committee. The purpose of the committee was to promote international security as well as world peace.

