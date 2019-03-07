In 1969, local woman undergoes hip surgery at age 106

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first and second weeks of March.

March 8-10, 1994

A conglomerate of Salt Lake City businesses made a pitch to Tooele County officials during the first week of March: you accept the Sharon Steel tailings and we will pay you some money.

How much money had not been publicly disclosed. But the Tooele County Commission did make a deal with Site Remediation Corporation of Salt Lake City to accept the tailings, according to Commission Chairman Leland Hogan.

Thursday’s front page revealed that plans to build a new sewer plant for Tooele City had been put on hold.

After months of moving steadily forward to build a new $8 million sewer plant, Tooele City officials put on the brakes.

City Engineer Gerald Webster said his department planned to reevaluate the entire project to determine if the City should proceed with building the new plant, or hold off and use the current facility until it can no longer be repaired.

March 4-7, 1969

What was believed to be the oldest person to undergo a hip-pinning surgical operation in the Intermountain area and possibly the nation, underwent surgery performed by Dr. Kelly H. Gubler, surgeon and Chief of Staff at Tooele Valley Hospital.

Juanita Cisneros Rendon, 106, of Grantsville, entered Tooele Valley Hospital on Feb. 17. The operation was performed on Feb. 25 after eight days of observation.

Surgery of this type, on persons over 65 years of age, requires a considerable amount of special care, Gubler said.

Later in the week, Tooele City pound keeper Tony Kruletz issued a warning to dog owners that all dogs over six weeks of age must have a license. He said the rule is being enforced and reminded citizens that the new licenses were due Jan. 1.

He also stated that any dog, whether tagged or not, found running unattended on city streets would be picked up. Pets should be kept penned or on a leash. Persons owning dogs would be held liable for any injury or damage caused by their pet.

March 7-10, 1944

Unusual excitement was created in the Tooele business district on Sunday night when John L. Miller drove into town with two injured persons, Mr. and Mrs. Erhart E. Lauritzen, whom he had struck with his truck.

The Lauritzens were riding with Miller in the truck when it stopped on the main highway coming into Tooele from the north. The Lauritzens started to walk. But soon the truck started and Miller proceeded up the road. He suddenly came upon the Lauritzens in the dark and hit them. Both suffered severe bruises.

Friday’s front page announced that Grantsville schools would be in session on Saturday to make up for closing during disease quarantine, according to Supt. Sterling Harris.

In order to complete the required minimum of 172 days, it would be necessary that all schools of the county run on at least two Saturdays, Harris said.

March 7, 1919

The Tooele County Commission met in regular session on Monday, March 3, and attended to the regular routine of business.

John D. Gallaher was instructed to make a copy of the Tooele city map to be used in the county recorder’s office.

The Town of Stockton was allowed $75.50 from the county fund to help pay for the care of influenza patients.

Dr. F.M. Davis of Tooele was appointed county physician. Veloy Adamson of Tooele was appointed deputy sheriff.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.