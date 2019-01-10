In 1969, THS band prepares for Washington D.C. trip

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of January.

Jan. 11-13, 1994

Several doctors and Tooele Valley Medical Center employees were told they would lose their jobs on Jan. 14. The information was released to the public following a four-hour board meeting of the Tooele County Hospital Special Service District on Jan. 6.

The news came as no surprise to anyone. The action had been planned for weeks and prompted some physicians to express anxiety and discontent with local health care.

Plans to cancel physician contracts and layoff 44 employees had been announced the previous month by the hospital management group Quorum, Inc.

Later in the week it was announced that Lawrence Floral would close after 67 years in business.

On Dec. 31, after a hectic Christmas season, proprietor Charlie Lawrence, 62, sold his last bunch of cut flowers.

Mostly due to health problems, he closed the family business that spanned three generations and had been a landmark at 81 S. Main since 1926.

Jan. 7-10, 1969

The Tooele High School Band was scheduled to present a concert on Jan. 10 in the school’s gymnasium.

The purpose of the performance was to raise funds to help defray the travel costs of the group’s planned trip to Washington, D.C. for President-elect Richard Nixon’s inaugural parade. The band planned to leave Tooele early on the morning of Jan. 13 and would return on Jan. 25.

The Jan. 10 concert would include some of the songs the band played at the Tournament of Roses Parade in 1967.

Friday’s front page featured a follow-up on the band’s departure from Tooele at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 for Washington, D.C.

Edward R. Carr, chairman of the parade committee, said there would be 56 bands in the parade with 44 from the states and 12 from military groups. He said Utah would be represented by the 110-member Tooele High School marching band.

Jan. 11-14, 1944

Under the direction of the Tooele County School Board of Education, the TOD Park Nursery School was scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 17.

The childcare program had been functioning since Nov. 8, 1943, in Tooele County and provided supervised day care for children of mothers who worked.

Two schools were in operation. One school was located at the Edgemont Community building and another at Deseret Chemical Depot.

Later in the week, the front page featured the news of two people at TOD Park being saved after experiencing severe headaches from gas fumes in a building.

Because they had taken the first aid course offered by Reed White of the safety department and knew what to do in an emergency, patrolman W.A. Gillette and J.T. Campbell were able to save the lives of Lois Sorenson and Alice Twitchell after they suffered severe headaches from gases that had formed from a heating unit in the building. The pair thought they had opened the damper on a heating unit, but had closed it instead.

Jan. 10, 1919

President Woodrow Wilson’s first legislative recommendation based on his study of conditions in Europe looked to the relief of the distressed populations outside Germany that were threatened with starvation.

Requests for immediate appropriation of $100 million to supply food to liberated peoples of Austria, Turkey, Poland and western Russia, who had no organized governments, and were unable to finance obligations, was transmitted to Congress by Secretary of the Treasury Carter Glass.

