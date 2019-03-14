In 1969, Tooele City angry over new garbage disposal law

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second and third weeks of March

March 15-17, 1994

Tooele County School District officials said Tooele and Stansbury Park elementary schools could have new boundaries by the time school started in the fall. Superintendent Mike Jacobsen said the current open enrollment policy could also change.

“We are looking at the possibility of changes in student attendance at all five schools,” he said.

The school board named Tooele’s new elementary school Northlake Elementary at a meeting the previous week. The new school would be able to accommodate 800 students, Jacobsen said.

Later in the week, a consortium of consultants was selected to speed the privatization at Tooele Army Depot, and the name of TEAD’s first commercial business was expected to be known within six weeks.

During a March 9 meeting, the Tooele County Base Reuse Committee chose three consulting firms with headquarters in Denver, New York and Washington D.C. to perform strategic planning services at at cost of $150,000.

March 11-14, 1969

All persons interested in helping gain more business and industry activity for Tooele County were asked to attend a dinner meeting at the Hillcrest Cafe in Tooele on March 14.

Congressman Sherman P. Lloyd was scheduled to speak. He would describe some of the opportunities that lie ahead for Tooele County.

The event was sponsored by the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce.

Friday’s front page featured a story about the Tooele City Council’s disapproval of a new state ordinance prohibiting burning of garbage.

The statute, which became effective on March 5, made such burning by municipalities and individuals illegal. According to the new law, all waste material had to be buried.

Strong disapproval to the new law was expressed by Council members because of the cost forced upon the cities as they attempt to provide the added service.

March 14-17, 1944

Tooele City’s heaviest storm since 1933 had been in progress for two days with all moisture deficits having been cleared up.

During two days there had been 2 feet of snow containing 2.10 inches of moisture, according to official weather records by local weather observer Amos Bevan.

The storm was most likely the greatest March snowfall at one time in local weather history.

A story on Friday’s front paged urged Tooele City, Tooele County and State officials to appoint a local police officer to handle cases involving juveniles.

The story indicated that juvenile delinquency in Tooele was on the upswing and growing worse.

Officers of the the City and County are spending too much time running down felony cases only to find them juvenile cases. The time to hire a person to focus on juvenile crime had arrived, according to the story.

March 14, 1919

The following letter was received from the Lieutenant-Commander of the United States Navy Recruiting Office, Salt Lake City, Utah, and printed on the front page.

“This office is receiving many inquiries from young men in your vicinity asking whether the Navy is at present open for enlistment. We would esteem it a great favor if you would publish in the news columns of your paper the fact that the Navy is open to enlistments in practically all branches to which enlistments are ever made.”

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.