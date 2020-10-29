In 1970, ‘Blue Flame’ set new land speed record at Bonneville Salt Flats

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fifth week of October and first week of November.

Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 1995

Tooele City Police launched an investigation following the dismissal of Tooele hospital’s former ambulance director for alleged overpayment of services.

Larry Kramer, director of the hospital’s special service district ambulance service was terminated by Tooele Valley Medical Center’s administrator on Sept. 25. Administrator Matt Chambers said the ambulance director had been terminated for allegedly “seeking and receiving reimbursement for ambulance trips that he never actually participated in.”

However, Kramer said he was granted permission from a past administrator to be paid for all ambulance runs and transfers. He denied any wrongdoing.

Later in the week, voters planned to visit the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to elect new city council members for seats in Tooele City, Grantsville City, Rush Valley, Ophir, Stockton, Vernon and Wendover.

Officials in Stansbury Park were seeking voter approval for a $500,000 bond that would be used to fund recreational facility repairs.

Oct. 27-30, 1970

“The Blue Flame,” the natural gas industry’s sleek racing car, set a new world land speed record of 622.407 mph on Friday, Oct. 23 at the Bonneville Salt Flats. The old record of 600.601 mph had stood since 1965.

To set the new record, driver Gary Gabelich had to drive through the measured mile twice twice, once in each direction, all within one hour’s time. He reached a speed of 617.602 mph and on his return leg 627.287 mph for an average of 622.407. At one point in the run the car touched 650 mph.

Friday’s front page featured the upcoming general election for Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls would open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m. A complete list of all polling places and voting districts was published in the Oct. 30, 1970 issue of the Transcript.

Karl G. Swan and Carver W. Bryan were vying for the post of Utah State Senator representing Tooele and Juab counties. Several county candidates were running unopposed.

Oct. 30-Nov. 2, 1945

Hunters through unsportsmanlike action were creating an intense feeling among stockmen and farmers in Tooele County, according to Sheriff Alma White.

At least four head of cattle had been shot and killed in Settlement Canyon during the deer hunting season. One cow killed was on a bare sidehill which could not have been a mistake, the sheriff said. The cow had been shot three times.

Landowners were upset because of stock being shot in their fields, fences torn down, gates left open, crops trampled and many other abuses.

Later in the week, organized Halloween parties throughout Tooele County under the direction of the County Recreation Commission, resulted in only minor damage.

Where extensive property damage and loss had occurred past years to moveable items, the only evidence of Hallowe’en on Thursday morning was the soaping of windows.

Oct. 29, 1920

No trace had been found of Marion Tanner, who was lost in the West mountains of Tooele Valley the previous week.

With the return of the searching party on Thursday the hunt was given up as far as the public was concerned.

Hundreds of men from all over the county had given their services freely to comb the mountain in search of the missing young man.

From the spot identified by Melvin Tanner, the brother of the missing lad, as the place where the two had parted — the canyons, mountains and flats in all directions had been thoroughly and systematically combed by hundreds of men.