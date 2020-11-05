In 1970, Grantsville’s Jack Johnson named to Utah Hall of Fame

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of November.

Nov. 7-11, 1995

An arson investigation started after a damaging fire at Tooele High School culminated in the arrest of a 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, officials said.

Tooele City Police charged the adult with one count of arson, a second degree felony; two counts of reckless burning; and two counts of issuing terroristic threats, both class A misdemeanors. The 14-year-old was referred to juvenile court.

The adult confessed to making bomb threats at Tooele Wal-Mart and Tooele High School. He also confessed to starting a fire that caused about $10,000 damage at THS office on Nov. 2.

Later in the week, election results bode well for political newcomers Charlie Roberts and Larry Silcox in the election for Tooele City Council. Incumbent John Cluff also retained a seat on the council

Roberts received the most votes with 2,068, Cluff 1,647, and Silcox 1,349. Louis Killpack finished just 10 votes behind Silcox with 1,339.

Nov. 3-6, 1970

Democrat John E. (Jack) Smith, Grantsvile, retained his position at State House Representative from District 58 after Tuesday’s election.

Democrat George Willis (Farmer) Smith, Tooele County Commission Chairman the previous 14 years, won another four-year term on the Commission with 4,301 votes compared to challenger Dr. Phillip H. Spencer who received 2,738 votes.

In the race for two-year County Commissioner, challenger Charles McKay Johnson failed to unseat R. Sterling Halladay, who had held the post for 14 years. Both men were from Grantsville.

Friday’s front page featured Tooele County athlete Jack Johnson, who had played football for the Detroit Lions and University of Utah. Johnson grew up in Grantsville and later lived in Tooele. He was named “All-State” center in football while playing for the Grantsville Cowboys. He received the first “Mr. Ute” award at the U of U. He played seven years for the Detroit Lions. His team walked away with the “World Championship” in 1935.

Nov. 6-9, 1945

Check-up of polling places by The Transcript-Bulletin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, showed that only a slightly higher average of one-out-of-ten registered voters had cast a ballot in the city election. Polls would continue to be open until 8 p.m.

The front page opined that “patriotic citizens” should vote and candidates should be praised for their willingness to sacrifice their time and talents to help govern the city.

Later in the week, H. Leroy Sutton was elected mayor of Grantsville City in the Tuesday election with a vote of 190. Ray Hammond, incumbent mayor and his opponent, received 142 votes.

Roy T. Brown was elected four-year councilman with 167 votes with James Williams receivine 160 votes. The two-year councilman race was won by Arthur L. Barrus, Sydney G. Clark and Earl T. Flinders.

The Recordership went to J. Allen Parkinson, and the City Treasurer to Fannie J. Anderson.

Nov. 5, 1920

Over 2,200 voters of Tooele went to the polls during the election hours Tuesday and cast an overwhelming vote in favor of the county, state, and national Republican tickets. A complete Republican ticket was elected in the county with the closest Democratic nominee running over 200 votes behind his Republican opponent.

No returns had been received from Ibapah, Salduro or Burmester, but not over 100 votes had ever been cast from these combined precincts.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.