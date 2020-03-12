In 1970, officials assure public that County is riot-ready

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second and third weeks of March.

March 14-16, 1995

Tooele County School District officials had accepted a letter of resignation from Grantsville Principal Randall Houk effective March 15.

Thirty-four charges were filed against the Grantsville High School principal on Feb. 14 by the Tooele County Attorney’s office, alleging 16 counts of misuse of public monies, 17 counts of theft, and one count of theft by deception. He had been on leave since Feb. 9.

Under the agreement reached with the school district, Mr. Houk would receive back-pay for the entire period he was on leave.

The school district reserved the right to claim restitution through both criminal and civil action.

Later in the week, Tooele County and Tooele City officials were fed up with the bureaucratic red tape linked to the stalled privatization process of Tooele Army Depot.

In Washington D.C. the previous week, a delegation of county and city officials told the Army in no uncertain terms just how fed up it was.

The delegation issued a proposal to the Army requesting $35 million for the Tooele City Redevelopment Agency and a deed to all land and buildings that comprised TEAD’s 1,700 acre industrial complex.

March 10-13, 1970

A countywide health planning council organized to help solve the health and welfare problems of Tooele County had begun to function under the direction of Shirley Wright.

Mrs. Wright was a member of the Utah Comprehensive Health Planning Advisory Committee and was appointed to that position by Gov. Calvin Rampton in September 1969. She was elected chairman of the Tooele County Health Planning Council.

“There are many problem areas in the county that the council must identify and consider,” she said.

Friday’s front page assured residents that Tooele County could handle riots and civil disturbances.

“We think we are prepared for any emergency that could occur,” said James Dugdale, Tooele County Civil Defense director, after he reviewed the various public safety organizations in the area.

He said the county is well protected with a fine sheriff’s department, Utah Highway Patrol, and local city police officers and reserves.

“There is also a unit of the Utah National Guard, which can activate 50% of its members within 30 minutes of an alert,” Dugdale said.

March 13-16, 1945

With several children having been bitten by dogs during the past little while, the dog question was still a major question before city officials.

A strict law was suggested to confine all dogs to the owners’ properties on the same basis as other livestock, which would put an end to the tramp variety that roam the town at all hours of the day and night.

City Marshal Ed Nelson stated that all dogs running loose after April 1 without a collar and 1945 license tag would be killed as a means of eliminating the tramp dog, under existing laws.

Later in the week, U.S. Army Pvt. Gayle Watson, grandson of Mrs. Clara Sutton and nephew of Mrs. Florence Brown, had sent a number of interesting war relics to his home in Grantsville.

Included in the group are a German flag with a large swastika, one gold and two silver crucifixes, a German uniform emblem and belt buckle, and several other minor items which make an interesting collection.

March. 12, 1920

A session of district court was held in this city Monday by Judge Harold M. Stephens.

The case of Tooele County vs. Tooele County School Board occupied most of the time during the session.

Tooele County had taxed the Tooele Opera House, and the school board was fighting this taxation on the grounds that it was not legal inasmuch as the opera house was school property.

The case was tried and taken under advisement by the judge.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.