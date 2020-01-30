In 1970, sales are brisk for new homes in Stansbury Park

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fifth week of January.

Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 1995

Though Tooele Valley Medical Center recorded a slight loss in December, the facility finished 1994 nearly $1 million better than the previous year.

At the end of 1993, the hospital posted a net loss of $1,606,540. The balance sheet for 1994 showed a total loss of $259,959 — a difference of $1,346,581.

“I was elated to see the difference from 1993 to 1994,” said TVMC Controller Dick Achter. “Granted, we still have a ways to go, but what we’ve done shows we’re going in the right direction.”

Later in the week, McDonnell Douglas was no longer the only candidate being considered as a future tenant for the Consolidated Maintenance Facility, yet officials said that doesn’t mean the company is out of the running.

Negotiators set a Jan. 31 deadline for the California-based airline manufacturer to make a decision or risk losing its exclusive consideration. But Jan. 31 came and went, with no official word from company officials.

Jan. 27-30, 1970

Stansbury Park, Tooele County’s first totally planned community, was underway with officials estimating that the first homes would be ready for occupancy sometime in June.

Construction activity began just minutes after groundbreaking ceremonies on Oct. 15, 1969.

Sales outstripped the pace of construction with crews working six nine-hour shifts each week.

Terra Construction Company, a subsidiary of the community’s developer Terracor, had been busy cutting the outline for a planned sailing lake. As of Jan. 15, over 340,000 yards of material had been removed.

Friday’s front page featured the proposed establishment of a walking blood bank for emergency use at Tooele Valley Hospital.

Tooele’s Elk Lodge, in cooperation with Charles Reese of the hospital, sponsored the campaign to establish the walking blood bank.

A walking blood bank is a library of volunteers who agreed to respond to calls for blood whenever an emergency arises at the hospital. It was called a library instead of a list because the information would contain much more about the donor than just their blood type.

Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 1945

Reed Russell arrived home from service with the U.S. Coast Guard after a 16-month absence from home.

He had been as far as Australia but had served principally in the New Guinea area on a P-T Tender.

He would remain in Tooele for 30 days then report back to San Francisco, pending medical discharge.

He heard of many Tooele people in the South Pacific area, but was only privileged to see Bud Connell and Sam Anderson.

Later in the week, Tooele Ordnance Depot Park had become Tooele County’s second largest community, according to occupancy figures released by the housing manager.

At the end of January there were 583 occupied apartments, and taking the average American family at four people, that would make TOD Park’s population 2,332.

Of this total, the Japanese-American families at TOD Park numbered 91. The group had become numerous enough that Japanese Christian services were being held each Sunday.

Jan. 30, 1920

In Grantsville news, Joseph Elfers left on Monday for the West Desert to take charge of a band of sheep for R. W. Brown. Virgie Cooley, who was operated on in Salt Lake City for appendicitis recently, was improving.

Dr. Crawley, who had been sick for quite some time, continued to perform his duties to the community. Grantsville had quite a few cases of colds, but nothing serious.

Stockton reported that the January thaw had acted nicely to suit and satisfy farmers. Runoff had been slow and gradual and had gone well into the ground instead of running to waste. Stockon had been highly favored this winter.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.