In 1970, Tooele High hosts first concert in new auditorium

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of January.

Jan. 24-26, 1995

A 1987 agreement that bound Tooele County to accept over 4 million tons of radioactive waste in exchange for $1.5 million had been breached by a Salt Lake County school district.

Tooele County maintained its end of the deal by accepting the pile of Vitro Mill tailings that accumulated in South Salt Lake City over a 13-year period after World War II.

Four taxing entities paid their share, but Granite School District was delinquent $50,000 in payments from 1993 and 1994, according to Tooele County Auditor Glenn Caldwell.

Later in the week, one of Tooele County’s largest private sector employers was given a notice of violation by a state agency for six violations in relation to air emissions in 1992, 1993 and 1994.

The Utah Division of Air Quality claimed that Magnesium Corporation of America (Magcorp) did not adequately maintain its chlorine reduction burner during those three years and that the company exceeded chlorine emissions in a 12-month period.

Jan. 20-23, 1970

The first public program to be presented in the new Tooele High School Auditorium was set for Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. when the Utah Symphony Orchestra was scheduled to perform. A date for a formal dedication of the new auditorium had not been set.

Robyn Liddell, a student at Tooele High School, would be the featured soloist with the orchestra for the inaugural concert. The talented pianist was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Liddell.

Friday’s front page featured news of vandalism at Harris Elementary School sometime on the evening of Jan. 16.

Officers of the Tooele City Police Department said four rooms had been vandalized and desks rifled sometime before 11:45 p.m. It had not yet been determined what was stolen.

Two telephone calls were made to the police station to report the incident. Both calls sounded like the same youngster, police said.

Jan. 23-26, 1945

A double-header basketball game would be the interesting sports feature in the Infantile Paralysis drive during the week. Three teams were still staging playoffs to determine who would meet the Salt Lake Sheriff’s basketeers on Jan. 25 in the Tooele High School gym.

It promised to be a fast game so patrons were urged to come early since no seats were reserved. Admission was 35 cents and 50 cents.

Tooele Ordnance Depot park would hold its Presidents Ball immediately after the game.

Later in the week, the front page featured news from the son of TOD Commander Col. Henry E. Minton.

“It’s been a wonderful education,” wrote Captain Warren A. Minton, regarding his internment as a Japanese prisoner of war.

Written in his own handwriting, the letter indicated that two other letters were on the way. The TOD commander and his wife eagerly awaited more news for which they had longed the past three years.

Jan. 23, 1920

The Tooele County Commission, county surveyor, county road commissioner and county farm agent met at the State Capitol Wednesday as representatives from Tooele County on the reclamation problem. They viewed maps and photos of reservoirs at the office of the Utah Water Storage Association.

Possible projects were planned for Wasatch, Weber, Davis, Morgan, Utah, Salt Lake and Tooele counties.

Data showed water available to irrigate higher lands in Tooele and land in Rush Valley. A project could also be developed that would water the west side of Tooele County.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.