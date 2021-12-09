In 1971, animal control officer says packs of dogs killing sheep

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of December.

Dec. 10-12, 1996

The $400 million chemical weapons incinerator in Rush Valley, which had been shut down since Nov. 29, resumed rocket processing on Saturday.

The nine-day shutdown was implemented so that modifications could be made to the feed gate in the explosives containment room and routine maintenance could be administered at the plant, according to officials at the Tooele Chemical DIsposal Facility (TOCDF).

A public announcement was not issued because the shutdown was a result of routine maintenance, according to plant manager Tim Thomas.

Later in the week, with a flick of a switch, thousands of gallons of water began rushing down 1.4 miles of 12-inch portable pipe across the flats east of Skyline Drive and into Middle Canyon Creek.

Tooele City began testing Cassity Well in an attempt to determine how large the underground aquifer was that gives the well its water. The well — located just outside the southeast corner of the city limits above Deer Hollow — was 750 feet deep and was drilled with a diameter of 16 inches.

Dec. 7-10, 1971

An incident in the Stockton area in which a number of sheep were killed by dogs (some from Tooele), had brought a warning from Tooele County Animal Control Officer, Tony Kruletz.

“Whenever dogs are caught in acts of destruction they will be destroyed and their license tags used to identify their owners who will be held responsible for any damage,” Kruletz said.

Dogs left at large had been running in packs, he explained. They cornered a young girl on her way home from school and she could have been hurt, he said. In the hills, the dogs had been chasing deer, sometimes causing death.

Later in the week, county commissioners, in an effort to resolve any unemployment problems which could result when the Tooele smelter was scheduled to close in January, 1972, met with officials of the Utah State Employment Security Office. They were attempting to uncover possible job opportunities for those who would be laid off.

As a result of the meeting, all smelter employees would receive a job qualifications survey which they were urged to complete and return as soon as possible.

Dec. 10-13, 1946

10-inch steel casing had been lowered to water depth in the new Tooele City well and drilling was expected to resume immediately.

The added depth below the 358 feet, where water was struck, would depend on the amount of water bearing gravel encountered, which could be as little as 50 feet or as much as 100 feet.

The water bearing formation would be determined before a test of the water available is determined, according to City Manager Dale James.

Later in the week, Tooele High School brought in its first hoop win of the season by defeating Davis B team 35-27. Tooele lost the first game the previous week to Weber 52-24. Tooele’s first and second squads were scheduled to play Tintic first and second teams in Tooele next Tuesday.

Dec, 9, 1921

The first big basketball game of the season will be played at the opera House tonight at 8 o’clock between LDS High School and the local High School.

The proceeds from the game will be given to Pharis “Fat” Franks, who had been in the LDS Hospital for the previous two months suffering from a severe injury to his leg which was sustained on the Tooele High football field in the game with Kaysville.

Following the game, a benefit dance would be given to add to the fund. Tickets for the dance will be 50 cents, and the admission to the game will be 25 cents.

Sports Editor Mark Watson compiled this report