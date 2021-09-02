In 1971, flash flood nearly buries car in Middle Canyon

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of September.

Sept. 3-5, 1996

Could chemical weapons from the nation’s other chemical stockpiles be shipped to Tooele County for destruction?

A bill before the U.S. Congress had left many people wondering about the answer to that question.

If passed, House Bill 3230 — which is the Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 1997 — seemed to suggest there was a good possibility of that occurring. The chemical weapons incinerator in Rush Valley had the required permits to undertake incineration of the material.

Later in the week, parents upset over the lack of adequate transportation for their children, petitioned the Tooele County School Board for more buses.

The parents, who sent their elementary age children to Stansbury Elementary School, asked the board to consider ways to alleviate overcrowding on district buses.

“There’s just not enough buses for the number of students,” said Robbin Serdar, who spoke to the board on behalf of the angry parents.

Aug. 31 – Sept. 3, 1971

“The next time I go into the mountains I’ll make sure my car is parked on high ground,” so spoke Brent Eggett after digging his car out of the mud and rock of a flash flood which had nearly buried it in Middle Canyon over the weekend.

Mr. Eggett and two friends had gone into the canyon last Friday intending to stay overnight and do some bow hunting Saturday. The trio were rousted out of their tent in the middle of the night in a blinding rainstorm, stranded in the canyon for several hours and Mr. Eggett’s auto was severely damaged.

Later in the week, Tooele City crews were busy putting the finishing touches on the last of several extensive road projects undertaken during the summer.

According to Mayor Bob Swan, the extension of Skyline Drive from Second East south of the cemetery to Main Street, being built by Gibbons and Reid Company, was near completion. Two sections of road, on Fifth South and North Broadway were being resurfaced by city crews.

Sept. 3-6, 1946

The Bit N Spur Club had done it again! Many were the comments and opinions regarding the success of a horse show and they were largely pessimistic.

However, the size of last night’s audience and their evident enjoyment dispels any doubt of the entertainment value of this type.

That a single riding club can put on a big three-day rodeo in July and scarcely two months later show great success with an entirely different kind of show is a real achievement.

Later in the week, 51 players had reported for football at the Tooele High School, according to coach Bob Orr, and the first practice game was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13 at Park City.

Seventeen lettermen were reporting back for the squad including Lawrence Graham, Paul Pezel, Ray Garrard, Angelo Cerroni, George Thomas, Charles Lee and Darius Porter.

Sept. 2, 1921

The swimming pool at the Tooele City Park was completed as far as the cement work and inside finishing were concerned.

There remained, however, the outside cleanup and banking of the walls and the construction of walks around the pool, which would be taken care of before the celebration of the opening sometimennext week.

As we went to press this committee had not decided on the day nor the nature of the celebration, but as soon as a decision was reached it would be shown on the Strand screen.

Sports Editor Mark Watson compiled this report