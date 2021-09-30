In 1971, Stansbury Park hosts first home show

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fifth week of September and first week of October.

Oct. 1-3, 1996

The United States Department of Commerce awarded Tooele City Corporation a $2.5 million federal grant.

The economic development grant was awarded in response to the city’s request for help from the federal government after Tooele Army Depot’s maintenance mission was closed.

The money would be used for the construction of a new water system and an outflow sanitary sewer line from the former Tooele Army Depot’s industrial complex to the city’s planned sewer treatment plant.

Later in the week, the Tooele County Commission voted unanimously to abandon a portion of Settlement Canyon road.

The county would abandon the road up Settlement Canyon beginning at the point where a flood control dip was installed across Settlement Canyon Creek.

After the commission made the decision, landowners said they would be installing a gate up Settlement Canyon to limit vehicle access onto their property.

“I agree with this action because there is no public property located beyond the section we are abandoning, and all landowners are in favor of it,” said Commissioner Teryl Hunsaker.

Sept. 28-Oct. 1, 1971

Ten candidates had filed for the Tooele City Council guaranteeing the city’s first municipal primary election campaign on October 19.

Three seats were open and all three incumbents had indicated their intention to seek re-election. Incumbents running were Jack C. Cox, Franklin Whitehouse, and Dr. Robert E. Wassom.

Other candidates seeking election to the council were Bill Gochis, Ted Palitz, Donald Prince, Lavar Bankhead, Wendell Winegar, and John Azelia. Four of the candidates filed during the final hour Monday afternoon.

Later in the week, the first Stansbury Park home show would open on Saturday, Oct. 2 when Gov. Calvin Rampton would snip a ceremonial ribbon at 10:30 a.m.

The governor and other county government and business leaders would then tour the four model homes which typify architectural styles to be used at this totally planned new town at Mill Junction in Tooele County.

Each of the models would be fully landscaped and decorated, according to Ian Cumming, president of Terracor.

Sept. 24-Oct. 1, 1946

Five Yugoslavian agriculture technicians were Tooele County visitors and inspected pastures and range seedings in the vicinity of Tooele. The group, with two state department interpreters, was conducted through the county by the soil conservation service.

Dr. Darko Sosic, leader of the group, explained the planned itinerary would take the group through most of the western and northern states where climatic and physical conditions were similar to those of Yugoslavia.

“Over 70% of Yugoslavia’s population is engaged in agriculture,” Sosic said.

Later in the week, the Tooele Buffaloes were prepared to go against the Olympus Titans on the Titans’ home field.

After pushing and mauling Granite all over the field only to wind up on the short end of a 14-12 score the previous Friday, Tooele would go after a bigger opponent at 2 p.m. on Friday when they would invade Olympus.

Olympus, touted as one of the stronger elevens in the Big Ten, lived up to that billing last week as they favored East to a 12-6 score.

Sept. 30, 1921

More interest is shown, by far, in the school and state fair idea this year in this county than was shown last. Not only is this true among club boys, but the parents and public in general.

This interest is probably due to the success our boys met with at last year’s state fair. Our readers will remember that Tooele County boys took as many first prizes in crop exhibition as all the rest of the state combined.

Due to the fact that this year the Grantsville boys will also make an exhibit at the state fair and excellent showing is expected again in Tooele County.

Sports Editor Mark Watson compiled this report