In 1971, voters approved construction of new county courthouse

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of November.

Nov. 5-7, 1996

Tooele County voters re-elected Gary Griffith to the Tooele County Commission in Tuesday’s election.

But only by the slimmest of margins.

He defeated Democratic challenger Ron Allen by just 170 votes in the race for Tooele County Commissioner. Griffith garnered 4,827 votes, while Allen received 4,657 — for a winning margin of just over 1 percent. The win gave Griffith a second four-year term to the commission.

Also, Democratic incumbent Rep. Jim Gowans easily retained his seat in the Utah House of Representatives.

Later in the week, Tooele County leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties said they were pleased with the results of Tuesday night’s election.

Democratic chair Mary Kirigin said “it was a wonderful night to be a Democrat in Tooele County.”

Unlike most other Utah counties, a slight majority of Tooele County voters picked President Bill Clinton over his Republican challenger, Bob Dole.

Voters also agreed by a wide margin to send Democratic Rep. Jim Gowans back to his seat in the Utah State Legislature.

Nov. 2-5, 1971

Tooele County’s eligible voters approved a courthouse bond proposal in Tuesday’s election by a margin of only 1,004 votes.

The vote authorizes county commissioners to move ahead with the design and construction of a new million dollar courthouse and public safety complex.

Every county official had urged approval of the proposal stating that the new building was necessary because of the increase in county population and an even larger expected increase in the near future.

Later in the week, Tooele City Recorder Lucille Strausbaugh said that no decision had yet been made on a possible recount of ballots from Tooele’s municipal election Tuesday.

Victor W. Armitage, a candidate for the Tooele City Council, lost by only five votes to incumbent Dr. Robert Wassom. Mr. Armitage, who received 1538 votes, had indicated that he would request a recount. Dr. Wassom received 1543 votes.

Nov. 1-4, 1946

Tooele High School closed the football season the previous Friday at Grantsville with a 7-0 defeat.

Both teams put up a desperate battle, but Grantsville had won its first football victory over Tooele when the final gun was shot.

Also, Bit & Spur members were asked to circle the date Nov. 8 on their calendars. A big party at the TOD Officers Club was planned for that night with dinner and dancing.

This was an all-western affair and prizes would be given to the best cowboy and cowgirl outfits.

Later in the week, Harry Spaders, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Spaders, was in the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, suffering a skull fracture and other painful injuries after being hit by a train while he was driving his auto across the U.P. tracks northwest of Tooele on Monday afternoon.

Nov. 4, 1921

Missing microfilm

Sports Editor Mark Watson compiled this report