In 1971, voters asked to approve building new county courthouse

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first and second weeks of October.

Oct. 8-10, 1996

With Tooele County’s decision to abandon the upper portion of the Settlement Canyon Road and install a locked gate at the base of the road, the door had been opened for a lot of controversy.

Tooele City Corporation owned a 40-acre parcel above the new gate. The abandoned road ran right through the middle of that parcel.

Tooele City Mayor Grant “Bud” Pendleton said that “if there is city ground above the gate, then it’s public.” But Tooele County Engineer Gerald Webster wasn’t so sure.

“The 40 acres that the city owns is not public unless it’s designated as a park,” Webster said.

Later in the week, Tooele County School District officials explained a need for a $10M bond.

District Superintendent Paul Skyles and other administrators met with Gransville residents during a meeting on Oct. 9

“Please vote for the school bond on Nov. 5,” Skyles pleaded with an audience at the Grantsville Middle School. “We need a new school in Wendover, and we need to make capital improvements at several other schools in the district.”

Oct. 5-Oct. 8, 1971

A new 50,000-plus-square-foot facility would be presented to the voters of Tooele County to replace their 75-year-old courthouse located on Tooele’s Main Street during a special bond election in November.

The new courthouse was designed so that if the “go-ahead” was given for construction, it could be built around the present structure. After its completion, the old building would be demolished.

The design of the new courthouse had been developed over several months by the firm of Carpenter and Stringham Architects of Salt Lake City.

Later in the week, the potential of the South Willow area for development of a major skiing resort had not diminished, reported Tooele District Forest Ranger Burt Boone.

He said it would provide the skier better powder snow conditions than either Brighton or Alta with none of the avalanche danger. He said the area had never had a big avalanche, only very small ones in two small areas.

The one big obstacle in the way of future development was a suitable winter road leading to the ski area.

Oct. 8-11, 1946

On Oct. 9, 1871 Mrs. O’Leary’s cow kicked over a lamp which started one of the greatest and most disastrous conflagrations our young nation has ever suffered.

Citizens of Tooele on the weekend of Oct. 9 were asked to give serious thought to this menace which is the most destructive and treacherous of all our natural enemies.

Fire Chief S. L. Gillette asked the cooperation of Tooele people and business houses in observation of fire rules and regulations and keeping their places free of fire causes.

Later in the week, Central School won the “Best Kept School” contest.

During the previous two years, the Board of Education had conducted a contest in schools and had offered a cash prize of $100 to the school winning the contest.

Schools were scored based on the care of the school grounds, care of classrooms by the students, and the appearance of heating plants and other facilities.

Wendover won the previous year with Ophir a close second.

For 1946, the winner was Tooele Central School with Ophir a close second.

Sept. 30, 1921

Missing microfilm

Sports Editor Mark Watson compiled this report